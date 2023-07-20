Tiger Woods' Former Partner 'Drops $30 Million Lawsuit'

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods' former partner, Erica Herman, has reportedly dropped her $30 million lawsuit against the 82-time PGA Tour winner. That's according to documents obtained by the New York Post.

Filing the case in October 2022, the month when Woods ended his relationship with Herman, it was reported that Woods had changed the locks on his Florida home, with Herman claiming damages of $30m from a homestead trust set up by Woods in 2017 that has only himself and his two children as beneficiaries.

At the time, Herman’s lawyers argued that the nature of her eviction from Woods’ home was in violation of an “oral tenancy agreement” that permitted her to live at the property for several more years. The lawsuit also claimed that agents of the trust used “trickery” to get Herman out the house, convincing her to pack a bag for a Bahamas holiday before telling her she had been locked out and wouldn’t be let back in.

According to Herman, it was agreed that she would be allowed to live at the house rent-and-expense free, and she is claiming that there were five years left of the deal when Woods broke off the relationship. Woods' lawyers refuted this, with the 15-time Major winner's lawyers reportedly claiming that Herman was actually a "guest" who had been "invited" to stay with him.

In the filing, it read: “The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration.”

Although the filing has been dropped, another lawsuit is still pending, with Herman filing a second appeal after a Florida judge rejected Herman’s claims that Woods had committed sexual harassment against her, describing the allegations as “vague and threadbare” before ordering that it be dealt with via private arbitration proceedings.

A non-disclosure agreement (NDA) was signed in 2017 when she worked at Woods' restaurant in Florida, the venue where the two started dating. Reportedly, Herman had been attempting to void that NDA, which required Herman to keep details of her relationship with Woods confidential and to settle any disputes via private arbitration. Woods attempted to settle the matter privately under the conditions of the NDA before being accused of sexual harassment.