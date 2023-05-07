Tiger Woods Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Former Partner

The ongoing saga of Tiger Woods' split with former partner, Erica Herman, took another twist on Friday evening, with it being reported that Herman has filed court documents that allege she was forced to sign an NDA about their relationship or lose her job.

First reported by Sports Illustrated (opens in new tab), it was revealed that Herman wanted to be released from the NDA she had signed, with her attorney, Benjamin Hobas, writing that: "On Mr. Woods's own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment."

Woods and Herman were last seen together at the 2022 US Open tennis (Image credit: Getty Images)

It went on to add: "Tiger Woods, the internationally renowned athlete and one of the most powerful figures in global sports, decided to pursue a sexual relationship with his employee, then -- according to him -- forced her to sign an NDA about it or else be fired from her job.

"And, when he became disgruntled with their sexual relationship, he tricked her into leaving her home, locked her out, took her cash, pets, and personal possessions, and tried to strong-arm her into signing a different NDA."

Back in March, Woods' lawyers, who represent the 15-time Major winner, denied that he and Herman had a deal that allowed her to share his home in Florida with him. Herman, though, alleges that she was forced to sign an NDA about the pair’s sexual relationship under the threat of termination, which she argues amounted to sexual harassment.

The pair had dated for five years before splitting in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pair had been dating for five years before reportedly splitting, with the duo not pictured together since last year’s US Open tennis in New York at the end of August. Reportedly, Herman is seeking $30m (£25m) from a trust held by Tiger, claiming she was tricked into packing her bags for a holiday, then locked out.

Along with the above, there were also additional details provided in the filing, with Hobas stating: “The scheme involved convincing Ms Herman to pack for a weekend excursion to the Bahamas. She and Mr Woods often traveled on short notice for quick getaways, and she was told this would be another such trip. So, she took a minimum of items, expecting to return home in a few days.”

Herman was reportedly being driven to the airport, when she was instructed to suddenly speak to Woods' attorney, with the filing adding: “Then, Mr Woods’s California lawyer, out of the blue, told her that she was not going anywhere, would never see Mr Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return". Herman reportedly refused, but was then asked to sign a different NDA as well as an arbitration agreement.