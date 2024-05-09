Tiger Woods' Former Caddie Hints At 15-Time Major Champion's Future Career Plans

Tiger Woods' former caddie Joe LaCava believes that the 15-time Major champion will consider playing on the Champions Tour when he turns 50.

Woods is expected to appear at next week's PGA Championship, which would mark just his third appearance of the year since returning from major ankle surgery in 2023.

At the Hero World Challenge last December, the 15-time Major champion said he hoped to play once a month in 2024 but he later conceded before the Masters that he was still struggling with his fitness.

Woods has spoken about his desire to keep competing as long as his body enables him to and LaCava, who worked alongside the American for 12 years and still speaks to him regularly, believes the 82-time PGA Tour winner will consider turning to the Champions Tour when the time is right.

“I know he misses the game. I think he will test the waters on the senior tour and see if he likes it," LaCava said in an interview with The Charlotte Observer.

While Woods, 48, would not be eligible to compete on the senior circuit until the start of 2026, his former caddie believes he could balance those competitions alongside PGA Tour events and Majors.

"It would be a great boost for the senior tour and he’s at an age where I could see him playing 4-5 events out here [on the PGA Tour], and maybe 4-5 out there [on the PGA Tour Champions]," he added.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joe LaCava and Tiger Woods worked together for 12 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He’s never actually said that. And I also think he’s interested in following Charlie’s career and also his daughter, Sam who might become a college soccer player.”

Off the course, meanwhile, Woods is set to play an increasingly instrumental role in negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund after he was the only player to join a new "transaction subcommittee" that will now proceed with negotiations as both sides look to strike a deal.

The four other members include Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, board chairman Joe Gorder, Fenway Sports Group's John W Henry and director liaison Joe Ogilvie.