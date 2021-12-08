Thorbjorn Olesen Found Not Guilty Of Charges

Thorbjorn Olesen has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, being drunk on an aircraft, and assault by beating of a second woman during a 2019 British Airways flight from Nashville to London.

The Dane, who has been in court for the last three days, revealed he felt "absolutely horrible" and was "very sorry" for his alleged actions on board the flight. Olesen told the court on Tuesday that he did not remember anything after he had taken his seat and the plane had taken off.

"I felt absolutely horrible and I was very sorry. I could not believe what they were saying what happened," the five-time European Tour winner told the court. "I was just embarrassed and felt horrible."

"My last memory is getting a glass of champagne and sitting down in my seat and I think I remember taking off. The first thing I remember is police coming into my seat. I felt a bit all over the place. I was very confused and I think in shock mostly."

Olesen has been playing on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) this season, where he has recorded two top-10 finishes in 17 starts. He has recorded five Tour wins during his career, but has seen his world ranking drop from a career high 33 to his current position of 432.