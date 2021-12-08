Thorbjorn Olesen Found Not Guilty Of Charges

The 31-year-old has been cleared of all charges at this week's London court case

Thorbjorn Olesen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath

By published

Thorbjorn Olesen has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a woman, being drunk on an aircraft, and assault by beating of a second woman during a 2019 British Airways flight from Nashville to London.

The Dane, who has been in court for the last three days, revealed he felt "absolutely horrible" and was "very sorry" for his alleged actions on board the flight. Olesen told the court on Tuesday that he did not remember anything after he had taken his seat and the plane had taken off.

"I felt absolutely horrible and I was very sorry. I could not believe what they were saying what happened," the five-time European Tour winner told the court. "I was just embarrassed and felt horrible."

"My last memory is getting a glass of champagne and sitting down in my seat and I think I remember taking off. The first thing I remember is police coming into my seat. I felt a bit all over the place. I was very confused and I think in shock mostly."

Olesen has been playing on the European Tour (now the DP World Tour) this season, where he has recorded two top-10 finishes in 17 starts. He has recorded five Tour wins during his career, but has seen his world ranking drop from a career high 33 to his current position of 432.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.