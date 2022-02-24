'This Is Just The Beginning' - Greg Norman Fires Warning To PGA Tour Commissioner
Norman sent a public letter to Jay Monahan stating that the PGA Tour cannot ban players for playing elsewhere
Greg Norman has fired shots at PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan with a public letter that ends with: 'This is just the beginning. It certainly is not the end."
Norman heads up Liv Golf Investments, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund-backed start-up that has been rumoured to be involved with a new breakaway circuit and has dominated the golf headlines so far in 2022. The letter from Norman is a direct response to Monahan's constant threats to players that anybody who joins the rumoured Saudi-backed golf league would be banned from playing on the PGA Tour.
At a recent PGA Tour players meeting, Monahan told players who wanted to join a super league to "walk out that door now." This was a response from a recent explosive letter from Norman stating that the PGA Tour couldn't ban players and were "bullying" them.
In this new public letter, the Australian constantly rips into Monahan and the PGA Tour throughout, calling it "the 'Players' Tour" not "your administration's Tour" and asking why the Players Championship is not called "The Administration's Championship?"
Norman stated that "every player on the tour knows" that the PGA Tour puts its own financial ambitions ahead of its players, whilst also warning Monahan that he "can't ban players from playing golf." Norman also accused Monahan of intimidating players "by bullying and threatening" them.
Read Norman's letter in full:
Dear Commissioner Monahan:
Surely you jest. And surely, your lawyers at the PGA Tour must be holding their breath.
As has been widely reported, you have threatened the players on the PGA Tour, all of whom are independent contractors, with lifetime bans if they decide to play in a league sponsored by anyone other than the Tour.
For decades, I have fought for the rights of players to enjoy a career in which they are rewarded fully and properly for their efforts. They are one-in-a-million athletes. Yes for decades, the Tour has put its own financial ambitions ahead of the players, and every player on the tour knows it. The Tour is the Players Tour not your administration's Tour. Why do you call the crown jewel in all tournaments outside the Majors "The Players Championship" and not "The Administration's Championship?"
But when you try to bluff and intimidate players by bullying and threatening them, you are guilty of going too far, being unfair, and you likely are in violation of the law.
Simply put, you can't ban players from playing golf. Players have the right and the freedom to play where we like. I know for a fact that many PGA players were and still are interested in playing for a new league, in addition to playing for the Tour. What is wrong with that?
What is wrong with allowing players to make their own decisions about where to play and how often to play? What is so wrong with player choice? Why do you feel so threatened that you would resort to such a desperate, unwise, and unenforceable threat?
I noticed a recent article by the former chief lawyer to the Federal Trade Commission that stated:
"Let's be clear: A lifetime ban is never going to happen. PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is no doubt being advised being advised by high-priced lawyers who - if they are worth even a fraction of their lofty rates - have surely advised him of the legal consequences that will blow up in the PGA Tour's face if it imposes lifetime bans on independent contractors who choose to associate with a competitor.
Most notably, imposting a lifetime ban on players would trigger a slam-dunk antitrust lawsuit by Norman's upstart league, the players, or even federal antitrust enforcers who have made it a priority to protect workers' ability to ply their trade for whomever they please without interference from corporate giants."
Competition in all aspects of life, sport, and business is healthy and the players deserve to be well compensated, which is why so many players have expressed an interest in playing in a new league. But when you threaten to end players' careers and when you engage in unfair labor practices with your web of player restrictions, you demonstrate exactly why players and open minded about joining a league that treats players well, respects them, and compensates them according to their true worth.
Commissioner - this is just the beginning. It certainly is not the end.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Andrew 'Beef' Johnston Provides Update On Weight Loss Journey
Beef is looking in fantastic shape as he continues his recovery from injury
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Best Golf Shoes For Wide Feet
Take a look at some of the best golf shoes for wide feet to make walking the golf course as comfortable as possible
By Dan Parker • Published