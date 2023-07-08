'This Is A Dream' - Bailey Tardy Leads US Women's Open By Two Going Into The Weekend
The American carded rounds of 69 and 68 to lead by two from Allisen Corpuz and Hyo Joo Kim at the halfway stage
Going into the weekend of the US Women's Open, a number of names like Leona Maguire and Rose Zhang remain in contention, but it is the World No. 455, Bailey Tardy who holds the 36-hole advantage at Pebble Beach.
After firing a first round of 69, Tardy then produced a dramatic front nine of 31, which included an eagle, four birdies and a bogey, with her one-over-par back nine meaning she would shoot a four-under 68 and take a two-shot lead into the final two rounds.
A post shared by U.S. Women's Open (@uswomensopen)
A photo posted by on
"It feels great. I haven't performed great in the previous Majors this year," stated Tardy, who has five missed cuts and withdrawn once in 10 events this season. "To finally be able to throw some good rounds in and finally have everything come together, I feel like I've had really good ball-striking days and then terrible putting days, and then I'll have a great putting day but terrible ball-striking day.
"So it's finally coming together and meshing well, and it just happens at the right time. I love this place. It's heaven on earth. I think every hole is incredible. The views are incredible. But just being here, everybody is so incredibly nice."
Tardy, who had to actually play a qualifier to earn a spot at Pebble Beach this week, now sits top of the leaderboard, with her record at the US Women's Open not the best. In her four previous appearances, she has made the cut just once, with the 26-year-old earning one of two spots during a four-hole play-off just a few weeks ago.
"Honestly I'm just enjoying the moment here. I'm leading the US Open at Pebble Beach, and I think that's just something so special," explained Tardy following her second round on Friday. "I'm trying not to get too ahead of myself. There's so much golf left."
She went on to add: "I mean, I've always believed in myself to win any tournament that I enter. I'm good enough to be here, and I've been on the LPGA, so I feel like I definitely have the game to hang with the best in the world.
"I've obviously felt nerves, but I think I've always been taught the more nervous you are, like the better your practice -- like the better you become. I mean, the more nervous situations that you have, that's what you're playing for. That's the position you want to be in. I mean, this is a dream, being at the top of the leaderboard in a US Open. Just being able to take in all of this -- I have got my family here, so just having them to keep my mind off of golf at night, it's just fun. I've really enjoyed all of this."
