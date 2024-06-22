This Feature We Loved At The Masters Is Now Available On The LIV Golf App

(Image credit: Getty Images/@flushingitgolf)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

LIV Golf has released a new feature on its app that allows users to watch shot-by-shot coverage of every player during tournaments.

Similar to the popular Masters app and website, the LIV Golf Plus app has added a new “Any Shot, Any Time” feature, allowing fans to watch every shot from any player in the field.

The Sports Business Journal reports that the new feature is a product of LIV Golf’s partnership with Google and built around Google’s Vertex AI platform.

The Masters was the first golfing app to introduce the ability to watch every shot from every player during the tournament, albeit on a slight delay. LIV’s version allows fans to follow along live.

“One of the great debates that people have had in the sport over the past 50 years is, I want to watch the star players versus one player versus the leaders,” James Watson, LIV’s senior vice president of worldwide production, told the Sports Business Journal. “This will help us solve that problem. As a second-screen experience, viewers at home can check in with any player, any team, any group on the golf course at any time.”

After testing the product over the last few months, LIV released the feature on a soft rollout at this week’s Nashville event, with a full launch planned for next month’s tournament in Andalucia.

A screenshot of the LIV Golf Plus app

(Image credit: LIV Golf/@JosephWesty79)

The app allows fans to customize their experience while watching live by choosing which group or player they want to follow, with the ability to watch as many as four windows at once.

Just like the Masters app, users can also click on player scorecards to see replay of shots from earlier in the round or tournament, with the app available in 180 global territories.

Along with this feature, there are also reportedly plans to launch a new Golf Companion App, which will give users advanced statistics, 3D aerial views of LIV golf courses and more.

“The message here and the mission here is get younger, and all the research that we’ve done is that the next generation of golf fans, this is how they want to consume it,” Watson said.

News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

