Watching The Masters On Apple Vision Pro Looks Like The Next Best Thing To Being At Augusta

Watching the Masters from your couch is now almost as immersive as being at Augusta National thanks to virtual reality technology.

Footage of Masters coverage using the Apple Vision Pro, the tech company’s new virtual reality headset, has been widely shared on social media – and it looks amazing.

In a popular post on Reddit this week, a fan shared a video of his experience using the Apple Vision Pro to watch the Masters, which included multiple screens of live action from Augusta, an interactive leaderboard and even a three-dimensional map of the course.

And the entire immersive experience was beamed straight into the user’s headset within the comfort of his own home – no TV required.

“Single handedly the best purchase on the planet,” the fan said. Another fan shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “Alright that’s it I’m buying one.”

The Apple Vision Pro does, however, come with a significant price, with the cheapest version retailing at $3,499.

Apple claims that the virtual reality headset allows you to “have an infinite canvas that transforms how you use the apps you love”.

“Arrange apps anywhere and scale them to the perfect size, making the workspace of your dreams a reality — all while staying present in the world around you,” says the Apple website.

According to the fan who posted the video, the entire experience was viewed using the newly launched Apple Vision Pro Masters app.

The Masters has been working with long-time partner IBM to produce its mobile app and website for more than 25 years, creating one of the best sporting apps on the market.

The free app allows fans to watch every shot from every player during the tournament, while using other innovations like AI technology to enhance the second-screen experience.

Prior to this week’s tournament, IBM announced the launch of the Apple Vision Pro Masters app – and based on the footage using the virtual reality product, it looks like the Masters and IBM are continuing to push the boundaries of how sport is watched.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley spoke about the Masters’ use of technology in his press conference, saying: “We certainly want to progress, we want to try new things, we want to continue our mission to reach out and to grow the game.

“But at the same time I think we have to be cognizant of the fact that part of the magic of this place is those traditions and the mystique. So I think it’s a case of maybe having a degree of self-awareness and accept and be comfortable [with] who we are but at the same time not be afraid to try things from time to time.”