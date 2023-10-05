This Crazy Ryder Cup Story Reveals How Team Europe Like To Celebrate...
Luke Donald gave a glimpse into what it's like at a winning European Ryder Cup party
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ever wondered what the difference is between a winning and losing Ryder Cup team party? On Beef's Golf Club, a podcast hosted by DP World Tour player Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, this year's triumphant captain, Luke Donald, gave an insight.
The Englishman, who captained Europe to a 16.5-11.5 victory last week at Marco Simone Golf Club to reclaim one of golf's most iconic trophies, was a part of four Ryder Cups as a player, making his debut in 2004 at Oakland Hills.
The Europeans, led by Bernhard Langer, were rampant that week in Michigan, winning all but one session as they demolished the US 18.5-9.5 in their own backyard.
It was the second victory in a run of three straight that was the beginning of a period of European dominance in the biennial team showdown that transcends golf like no other event on the schedule.
Langer's side contained present and future stalwarts of the Ryder Cup like Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, as well as plenty of big drinkers, it turns out.
On his return to the venue, Donald, who was a captain's pick alongside Monty in 2004, teed it up with an Oakland Hills member who shared with him the story, which has become "folklore" at the club, of the contrasting bar bills between that week's winners and losers.
Speaking on Beef's Golf Club at the end of last year, Donald said: "I went back to Oakland Hills for the first time, I was playing with one of the members and they said, 'You know, you ever heard the Ryder Cup story about the bar bills?'
"And I was like, 'No, I've never heard that one'.
"He's like, 'Yeah - apparently this is folklore within the membership at Oakland Hills - the bar bill for the US at the end of their Ryder Cup was $600'.
"And I said, 'What was the European's?'
"He goes, '$30,000'."
"We like to have a good time. No Bud Lights in our team room."
You've got to hear @LukeDonald's hilarious story about Ryder Cup bar bills 😂Reckon Team Europe spent more than $30,000 in Rome?! pic.twitter.com/jeJxxvukXGOctober 4, 2023
Breaking it down, that's one heck of a party, especially when you consider that's well before huge hikes in inflation took a firm grip of the economy.
We've no doubt Donald and his team had a similarly wild night in Rome on Sunday after their stunning victory. Maybe we'll find out in another 20 years.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine And Receive A £10 Amazon Gift Card
Get the world's oldest golf publication delivered to your door every month and a free Amazon gift card with this Christmas offer
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
We Drove 1,118 Miles To Play 5 Of The UK's Best Links Courses. Here’s What We Discovered...
Mike Harris and three playing partners headed off on a Top 100 courses road trip to play five different seaside layouts with lots in common, but plenty of differences, too
By Mike Harris Published