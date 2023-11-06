‘They Were Ostracised’ - McDowell Heaps Praise On LIV Golf Risk Takers

Over its two seasons, Graeme McDowell has been one of the elder statesmen of LIV Golf, after joining the circuit following 16 wins over a professional career that began in 2002.

However, while the 44-year-old was one of many players with similar experience among LIV Golf’s initial intake, he is enthusiastic about the younger players on the circuit too, even though he believes they were ”ostracised" after signing up.

At last week's International Series event, the Volvo China Open, on the Asian Tour, the Ulsterman, who finished T13, said: “It is interesting for these young guys, you look at [Eugenio] Chacarra and [David] Puig in particular, they have chosen the LIV path, and we are not really familiar with that path. They have taken a massive risk in a way but they have both kicked on and I’m really happy with these guys.”

Chacarra, in particular, has made a strong impression on the circuit. The 23-year-old Spaniard won the 2022 LIV Golf Bangkok tournament in just his fifth professional start and followed that up with a best finish of fifth at LIV Golf Tulsa in the 2023 season. Meanwhile, like McDowell, fellow Spaniard Puig has been with LIV Golf from its inception, first as an amateur and since September last year as a professional.

Eugenio Chacarra-Lopez won a LIV Golf event in its first season (Image credit: Getty Images)

McDowell said he hopes the promising starts they have made to their careers will stand them in good stead, despite their controversial moves to the big-money circuit leaving them partially excluded from their peers.

He continued: “They have been ostracised a little bit from the young golfing world, but they have used the LIV Golf League as a platform and taken things to the next level. I’m happy to see them kick on the way they are – they are going to be great young players.”

Recently LIV Golf players were dealt a blow with the news that its bid for world ranking points had been rejected, which is one of the key ways for players to qualify for Majors. However, McDowell is hoping the opportunity to play in the events won't be denied younger LIV Golf players over the long term. He continued: “I hope the world opens up for them and they get the opportunity to try and win Majors as well.”

'You Must Get Onto That LIV Golf Promotions Event'

McDowell thinks Sadom Kaewkanjana could soon be back with LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as young players already with LIV Golf, McDowell thinks some of the Asian Tour’s brightest talents, including Thai stars Phachara Khongwatmai and Sadom Kaewkanjana, who were among seven players dropped by LIV Golf ahead of season two, should grab the chance to play in December’s LIV Golf Promotions Event in Abu Dhabi, which will see three players given entries to the circuit.

He said: “I have played a bit of golf with Sadom and Phachara and I’ve been impressed with both. I feel they are on the edge of making that next step, but it is how you make that next step. The only way to do is to get on big stage and find that belief in yourself. No one can teach it and it can’t be found on a range – it can only be found during a big event.

“So you must get onto that LIV Golf Promotions event, get a big weekend in, get onto LIV and then have a big year there next year. Unfortunately, there is no way to practice that. Phachara is a nice player. I like his game and his attitude. It is tough to speak for all on the Asian Tour but a lot of these kids are so easy going yet so competitive and talented.”