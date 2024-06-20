‘These Are The Two Guys That Should Be Representing South Africa’ – LIV Golf Pro Criticizes Olympics Qualifying Process
Branden Grace thinks the qualifying process, which uses world ranking, is flawed given LIV Golf’s inability to offer the points
The men’s field for the 2024 Olympics in Paris was only finalized earlier this week, but there has been no shortage of controversy over some of the players who have missed out on the chance to represent their country at Le Golf National.
Qualification is based on world ranking after the US Open, and earlier in the week, LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau expressed his disappointment that he wouldn’t be on the US Team despite incredible performances in the three Majors so far, including his Pinehurst No.2 victory.
Now, another LIV Golf pro, Stinger GC player Branden Grace, has questioned the logic of two of his teammates, Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester, missing out for South Africa despite some excellent form of their own.
Grace took part in a press conference with Oosthuizen and Burmester before LIV Golf Nashville, and began: “In my opinion these are the two guys that should be representing South Africa out there this year, just by what they've won, what they've played, where they've played, how they've performed, and not just in the last five months, but probably the last year or so, if not longer.”
Oosthuizen closed out 2023 with two DP World Tour victories and has two runner-up finishes with LIV Golf this season. Meanwhile, Burmester won April’s LIV Golf Miami as the former PGA Tour pro’s career continues to flourish.
However, despite Burmester sitting third in the LIV Golf individual standings, with Oosthuizen fifth, their world rankings are well beneath the two South African players heading to the Olympics, PGA Tour pros Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Erik van Rooyen. They only had one win between them in the two-year qualifying period, but crucially, they play in world ranking events on a regular basis.
Given that, Grace suggested nations should be able to use different criteria to pick their teams.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He said: “I think that's maybe a good call of maybe each country picking or trying to get their own solution on how they get the criteria right for guys to qualify, things like that. It's definitely a way forward. But the system at this stage, that's not very accurate. We all know that. We all talk about it, week in and week out, but these should be the two guys probably representing South Africa out there.”
I asked the 🇿🇦 Stingers about the Olympics.As usual, their answers were thoughtful (with a bit of fun mixed in at the end). pic.twitter.com/6O33Zk72h0June 20, 2024
In any case, Oosthuizen admitted that he’s never been a big fan of pro golf in the Olympics. He explained: “I'm probably the wrong person to talk to. I think I've said this before, years ago when golf became a sport in the Olympics. I grew up with the four Majors being your main events, and I don't really see the fit of professional golfers playing golf in the Olympics.
“I had the opportunity to go to one of the Olympics and I pulled out at the end. At that time I think it was close to a Major and that was my main focus always, Majors, so the Olympics didn't fit into my schedule that year.
“Looking back at that, I think it would be a nice thing to have on your CV that you could have represented your country… but I hope the boys play well and that they perform well, and it's still going to be a strong South African team playing.”
Burmester echoed those good wishes, saying: “Yeah, obviously Christiaan and Erik are going to do South Africa proud, and they've also played some great golf in their own right, which is something.
“It would be an honor obviously to go to the Olympics and represent your country. I think it's basically the field we have, and those two guys are going to have that opportunity, so it's super special, and we can only wish them well.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024
It’s back down to earth for US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as the big-money circuit heads to Nashville for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
Olympics Golf Schedule – Men’s And Women’s Event Dates For Paris 2024
Many of the biggest names from the men’s and women’s game will be competing for medals at the Paris Olympics, but when are the tournaments?
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Nashville Prize Money Payout 2024
It’s back down to earth for US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau as the big-money circuit heads to Nashville for the first time
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Will Make It That Much Sweeter' - Bryson DeChambeau Targets 2028 Olympics After Missing Out On Paris Games
Bryson DeChambeau is seeing the positives after missing out on a place in the men's US team for the Olympics
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Defends Rory McIlroy Over Pivotal Missed Putt On Last Hole Of US Open
The LIV Golf player has defended Rory McIlroy after his agonizing missed putt on the 72nd hole at Pinehurst No.2 denied him the chance of a fifth Major title
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 6 LIV Golfers Qualified For The Olympics
A total of 60 golfers from the men’s game have confirmed their places at the Paris Olympics, and six of them play for LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau's US Open Celebrations Include The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon And Visit To Trump National
The 2024 US Open champion headed to New York to celebrate his second Major victory at Pinehurst No.2
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Nothing Would Mean More' - Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To Missing Out On Olympic Games
The US Open champion had a huge jump up the rankings but it wasn't enough to make USA's four-man squad for Paris 2024
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Much Money Bryson DeChambeau Has Won In 2024
The LIV Golf star claimed $4.3m for his US Open win, but how much has he won in 2024 so far?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Bryson DeChambeau Is The New Poster Boy For Men's Golf...And He'll Win At Least Five Majors'
We discuss what next for Bryson DeChambeau after his second US Open victory
By Elliott Heath Published