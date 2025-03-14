‘There’s No Question In My Mind About It’ - Lee Trevino Calls For The Players To Become Major Championship

It's the hot topic that comes around every year when the PGA Tour's flagship event takes place at TPC Sawgrass, with golfing legend Lee Trevino the latest to call for the Players Championship to become the fifth men's Major.

The 'unofficial fifth Major' is the strapline for a lot of the build-up to The Players due to the strength of the field, the iconic golf course and the history of the tournament.

It's about as big as a golf tournament can get outside of the four men's Majors, and plenty of people would like to see it elevated to create a big five of golfing showpiece events in the year.

Among those is six-time Major champion Trevino, who feels that the Players Championship has all the ingredients needed to qualify it for Major championship status.

"The question that's always been around and people keep talking about is should this be the fifth Major?" Trevino said during an appearance on the Golf Channel.

“Yes, and there’s no question in my mind about it.

“The field, the golf course, look at it, 100,000 people, why not? I mean, it’s unbelievable. Unbelievable.”

The 85-year-old added that after half a century of the event it has now become big enough to have qualified to be known as the fifth men's Major.

"I don't see any reason why not," Trevino told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio when again asked if The Players should be a fifth Major.

"I mean if you really look at the golf course, it's a fabulous golf course in fabulous condition. We have the strongest field of any golf tournament and the viewing is absolutely unbelievable.

"I think that it's qualified now, we've been doing this now for what 47, 46 years here or something so I dont see any reason why it shouldnt be another Major championship.

"I don't think it's going to tilt the base one way or the other of who won more Majors or anything - it'll give Jack a little bit more, Tiger a few more and me one more!

"So I dont see any reason why not."