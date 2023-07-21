'There's A Long Way To Go' - Fleetwood Still In The Hunt After Level-Par 71
Tommy Fleetwood will begin the weekend five shots back of leader Brian Harman and well in the chase for his first Major
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Local hope Tommy Fleetwood will make up the final twoball pairing on Saturday after battling his way to a level-par 71 to sit on five-under.
The Englishman was part of the early wave on Thursday and he blitzed his way into the Championship with a back nine of 32. This was a very different affair, finishing well after 8pm as the temperatures dropped over the closing holes.
Not a lot was happening over the front nine and then he kicked off the run home with a 60-footer at the 10th and then dug deep to stay at five-under, helped by back-to back birdies at 14 and 15, going into what promises to be a very wet Saturday at Hoylake.
"It turned into a grind in the end. I actually think for the most part of the round I actually felt like I played really, really well. I just never got any momentum built and didn't hole any putts, and eventually I had the long one on 10. I felt like I played well for a lot of it, but just in the end it was hard," said the World No. 21.
"One mistake on 16 with the tee shot; the bunkers are the ultimate hazards. You know I stuck in there and overall level par wasn't really a bad round. It feels good."
Fleetwood will tee off alongside and five shots in arrears of Brian Harman who, like the Englishman, is yet to chalk off a Major and has little experience of being involved in the big ones.
"Brian had two amazing days. I was watching his round this morning and he was playing great. He's a long way in front, of course there's a long way to go, but still, for myself and everybody else playing, it's just do your thing, play one shot at a time.
"We don't know what the conditions are going to bring, and you just have to keep playing until it's over and see where you finish. If somebody said you're going out in the last group on Saturday, I don't care what the situation was or what anybody had shot, I'd have probably taken it."
The forecast for Saturday is for a soft course after heavy overnight rain and then more of the same throughout the third round. But, if there is one certainty along with the weather, it's that the vast majority of the local crowd will be pulling for their man.
"They've been insanely amazing, loved every minute of playing in front of them and I can't thank everybody enough, can't have asked for any more from anybody. The North West is definitely making a name for itself with how they are. It's been great, and I'm just excited to play in front of them. I really am."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
-
-
Lamprecht Wins The Silver Medal After Scraping Through To The Weekend
Christo Lamprecht became the first South African to pick up the Silver Medal as the leading amateur at The Open
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
8 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The 151st Open
A number of star names will not be around for the weekend at Royal Liverpool
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Fires Three-Under Third Round To Lead Genesis Scottish Open
The four-time Major winner will take a one shot lead into the final day, with a number of huge names in pursuit
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Kudos To Nick' - Trevor Immelman Explains Nick Taylor Mic'd Up Interview At RBC Canadian Open
The Canadian took part in the segment whilst in the lead and with just four holes remaining
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
WATCH: Adam Hadwin Tackled By Security After Nick Taylor's RBC Canadian Open Win
The Canadian tried celebrating his countryman's victory at the tournament, but met his match in a security guard on the 18th green
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Rory McIlroy In Contention For Third Successive RBC Canadian Open Win
McIlroy is in a strong position to claim his third successive title in the tournament at Oakdale Golf and Country Club
By Mike Hall • Published
-
In The Mag: FREE Driving Instruction Supplement, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Short Game Problem Solving & More...
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Thursday, June 1
By David Taylor • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Confirmed For Genesis Scottish Open
The four time Major champion will play at The Renaissance Club ahead of the Open Championship in July.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
'Been There, Done That' - European Legend Montgomerie Rules Out Ryder Cup Return
Colin Montgomerie would not want to return as Ryder Cup captain as he says Europe have a good chance in 2023 thanks to their big four
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Taylor Moore Claims First PGA Tour Title In Thrilling Valspar Championship Finale
The American birdied three of his last seven holes to pick up a maiden PGA Tour trophy
By Matt Cradock • Published