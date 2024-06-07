'The World Ranking Is Not A Reflection Of Where I Should Be' - Patrick Reed Critical Of OWGR Ahead Of Major Streak Ending

The LIV golfer has not missed a Major since 2013, but that run will come to a conclusion at the US Open next week - a fact the American believes could have been avoided

Patrick Reed competes in the third LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Bedminster
Patrick Reed's run of 41 consecutive Major appearances is set to come to an end at the US Open next week - but the LIV golfer believes that would almost certainly have not been the case if a different world-ranking system was in place.

As a member of the LIV Golf League, Reed is not eligible for world-ranking points while playing the 54-hole circuit's events - yet he is capable of securing them on other OWGR-recognized tours.

Since the beginning of the current OWGR cycle in 2022, Reed has featured in 18 counting events (eight of which were Majors) and has managed five top-10s as well as eight top-25s - his best being a solo-second-place finish behind eventual champion, Rory McIlroy at the 2023 Dubai Desert Classic.

That has left him as the 100th best male pro golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking system.

Many LIV golfers have been vocal critics of the OWGR in the past, including Reed, Bryson DeChambeau, and CEO Greg Norman. In October 2022, the Texan labelled the OWGR as "insignificant" while DeChambeau called it "pretty much almost obsolete" last year. Norman, meanwhile, has brandished the OWGR as "laughable" in February.

Turning attention back to the 2018 Masters champion, Reed insisted his overall form has been more than good enough to mark him as worthy of teeing it up at the Majors on a consistent basis.

Speaking to LIV Golf media staff before LIV Golf Houston this week, Reed said: “If those events would carry over into a normal season throughout, there’d be no doubt I’d be in the majors,” referring to his results since January 2023. “I’ll be well inside the top 20, probably top 15 in the world with those kinds of finishes consistently throughout the year.

“I feel like the world ranking is not a reflection of where I should be and what events I should be in. But at the end of the day, I don’t make those decisions. It’s their [Majors] call on special exemptions. They’re the ones that make those decisions and I just have to live with it, just continue doing what I do and play golf.”

While Reed's previous Augusta triumph ensures he never has to worry about sorting his tee time at The Masters ever again, gaining entry into both Open championships either side of the Atlantic via final qualifying remains on the table.

Yet, the 33-year-old was forced to withdraw from US Open qualifying recently - ironically because of his play at the PGA Championship.

Reed had entered into the Dallas qualifier on Monday, May 20 as it was nearest to his home and it fell during a down period for LIV. But, after gaining an exemption into Valhalla as a result of his top-100 status in the OWGR, Reed made it through to the weekend before realizing making it back to Texas would be too much of an ask, logistically.

He ended T53 in Kentucky on Sunday afternoon but had to bail on qualifying further west given the start time the following morning was 8am.

“It was my best option," he said. "Playing at a major championship, grinding for four days, then trying to get a flight out and get there … it wasn’t feasible. Too much that I had to do to try to get there and line everything up. It wasn’t meant to be.”

And because US Open rules state that players may only enter one qualifying event per season, Reed's superb Major record was set to end - despite there being nine more US-based tournaments on June 3.

“It has it right there saying 'here’s the transfer date. Because of that, it was too late to switch. And you don’t expect to get special treatment, because then they’d have to do it for everyone.”

