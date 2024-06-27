The Tech On The New Garmin Approach Z30 Rangefinder Might Just Blow Your Mind

In a bid to challenge for the title of the best rangefinder of 2024, Gamin has unveiled the Approach Z30 rangefinder, where a trusted formula meets new technology to produce a rangefinder it thinks will change the game.

Four years after the release of the impressive Garmin Approach Z82 rangefinder, the Approach Z30 rangefinder boasts ultra-clear optics with a 6x zoom and 400 yards of range, said to lock onto a target in under a second. Aside from the fast and precise readings promised, it’s the addition of a new Range Relay feature that has us the most excited about the launch of this new product, which is on sale now.

The Garmin Approach Z30 rangefinder (Image credit: Garmin)

After pairing the Approach Z30 rangefinder with the Garmin Golf app or one of the brands other devices, such as the Approach S70 watch, the rangefinder will transfer the information to the other device, giving the golfer a clear display of the yardage, pin position on the green as well as any other danger around the green such as hazards.

This communication between the devices is something we think is really going to benefit golfers, knowing which pins they can attack and which shots they should play with a little more caution. All in all, it helps golfers paint a really clear picture of what they need to shot-by-shot in order to shoot better scores.

The Approach Z30 rangefinder can be paired with other Garmin devices such as the S70 watch to use the Range Relay function (Image credit: Future)

The Garmin golf range is a collection of golf products designed to improve your game through data and the compatibility of the Approach Z30 and other devices should a go long way to helping you make better decisions.

Alongside the impressive Range Relay function, the Approach Z30 will also feature the brand's trusted PlaysLike technology, which gives golfers a better understanding of the distance their shot actually plays after factoring in elevation changes as well as more advanced factors such as air density and wind speed. While all of this is great when playing socially and in practice rounds, using this setting is against tournament golf rules, but can easily be clicked off via a click of a button.

The Approach Z30 rangefinder features PlaysLike technology that can be turned off for tournament golf (Image credit: Garmin)

Other features include:

- Tournament mode: An external indicator light lets competitors know that the device is only providing data within the rules.

- Magnetic mount: Conveniently store the rangefinder with an included magnetic mount when riding in a golf cart. It also comes with a handy carrying case with a carabiner, allowing it to hang from a golf bag if walking the course or after a round.

- Find My Garmin: If the Approach Z30 is ever misplaced, players can utilise a feature through the Garmin Golf app to see its last known location.

The Approach Z30 comes to retail at £389 which given the technology included, seems like a real steal but check back on the Golf Monthly website over the next few days for our full review of the Approach Z30.