The R&A Announces African Amateur Championship, With Open Place On Offer

The winner of the inaugural African Amateur Championship to be played at Leopard Creek from 21-24 February 2024 will receive an exemption into the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The event will feature 72 men competing over 72 holes of strokeplay. In addition, an invitational event for 20 elite women from the region will also be held at the venue during the week of the championship.

The establishment of an African Amateur Championship completes the global set of elite amateur events in the men’s game either hosted or co-hosted by The R&A. Since 2009, The R&A together with The Masters Tournament has hosted the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship with past winners including Hideki Matsuyama. The event has driven golf significantly forwards in the Asia Pacific region and, at Hoylake this week, no fewer than 18 players are in the field who have competed in the Asia Pacific Amateur.

In addition, The R&A, The Masters Tournament and the USGA have run the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) since 2015 with Joaquin Niemann a former champion. The winners of both the LAAC, and the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship receive exemptions into the Open Championship and The Masters Tournament. The LAAC winner also earns a spot in the US Open.

By completing the international amateur set in terms of continental events, The R&A continues to make significant strides in growing the game around the world.

“We are creating a world-class platform for the most talented amateur golfers in Africa to compete against each other and realise their ambitions in the sport,” said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers.



“We have already seen talented players emerge from the continent with three recent winners of The Amateur Championship, including Christo Lamprecht at Hillside last month, and hope that in the years to come we will see golfers follow in the footsteps of Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Nick Price, Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen and Ashleigh Buhai who have won The Open and AIG Women’s Open.”

The R&A has received the support of Johann Rupert in establishing the African Amateur championship, along with golfing bodies within Africa.



“We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support received from Mr Johann Rupert, who is a committed and passionate partner in this new championship,” said Slumbers. “We will be working closely with the Africa Golf Confederation, Golf RSA and the Sunshine Tour as well as the national associations in the continent to make this a success alongside our amateur championships in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.”

Johann Rupert has spoken about how exciting it is for Africa to have a tournament of this stature offering young players such opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome the addition of the African Amateur Championship organised by The R&A,” he said. “It is a truly positive sign for the future of African golf. To have a pathway to The Open for the winner is going to be an enormous encouragement for all of Africa’s amateurs. We are also thrilled to host the inaugural Championship at Leopard Creek.”

Leopard Creek has been a regular host to top-level competition having welcomed the Alfred Dunhill Championship since 2004. Winners of that event have included Ernie Els and Charl Schwartzel.