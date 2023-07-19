The R&A Announces African Amateur Championship, With Open Place On Offer
The R&A has announced the launch of the African Amateur Championship to be held at Leopard Creek in South Africa next February
The winner of the inaugural African Amateur Championship to be played at Leopard Creek from 21-24 February 2024 will receive an exemption into the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.
The event will feature 72 men competing over 72 holes of strokeplay. In addition, an invitational event for 20 elite women from the region will also be held at the venue during the week of the championship.
The establishment of an African Amateur Championship completes the global set of elite amateur events in the men’s game either hosted or co-hosted by The R&A. Since 2009, The R&A together with The Masters Tournament has hosted the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship with past winners including Hideki Matsuyama. The event has driven golf significantly forwards in the Asia Pacific region and, at Hoylake this week, no fewer than 18 players are in the field who have competed in the Asia Pacific Amateur.
In addition, The R&A, The Masters Tournament and the USGA have run the Latin America Amateur Championship (LAAC) since 2015 with Joaquin Niemann a former champion. The winners of both the LAAC, and the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship receive exemptions into the Open Championship and The Masters Tournament. The LAAC winner also earns a spot in the US Open.
By completing the international amateur set in terms of continental events, The R&A continues to make significant strides in growing the game around the world.
“We are creating a world-class platform for the most talented amateur golfers in Africa to compete against each other and realise their ambitions in the sport,” said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers.
“We have already seen talented players emerge from the continent with three recent winners of The Amateur Championship, including Christo Lamprecht at Hillside last month, and hope that in the years to come we will see golfers follow in the footsteps of Bobby Locke, Gary Player, Nick Price, Ernie Els, Louis Oosthuizen and Ashleigh Buhai who have won The Open and AIG Women’s Open.”
The R&A has received the support of Johann Rupert in establishing the African Amateur championship, along with golfing bodies within Africa.
“We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support received from Mr Johann Rupert, who is a committed and passionate partner in this new championship,” said Slumbers. “We will be working closely with the Africa Golf Confederation, Golf RSA and the Sunshine Tour as well as the national associations in the continent to make this a success alongside our amateur championships in Asia-Pacific and Latin America.”
Johann Rupert has spoken about how exciting it is for Africa to have a tournament of this stature offering young players such opportunities.
“We are delighted to welcome the addition of the African Amateur Championship organised by The R&A,” he said. “It is a truly positive sign for the future of African golf. To have a pathway to The Open for the winner is going to be an enormous encouragement for all of Africa’s amateurs. We are also thrilled to host the inaugural Championship at Leopard Creek.”
Leopard Creek has been a regular host to top-level competition having welcomed the Alfred Dunhill Championship since 2004. Winners of that event have included Ernie Els and Charl Schwartzel.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
Tommy Fleetwood Dreaming Of Winning The Claret Jug... And A Season Without Worrying About Everton
Tommy Fleetwood comes to Hoylake as the home favourite - but he's also got football on his mind
By Michael Weston • Published
-
How Internal Out Of Bounds Could Shape The 151st Open
This year we have two holes where internal out of bounds lurks and it could provide a dramatic finale come Sunday evening
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Dreaming Of Winning The Claret Jug... And A Season Without Worrying About Everton
Tommy Fleetwood comes to Hoylake as the home favourite - but he's also got football on his mind
By Michael Weston • Published
-
"What, For Goodness Sake, Is The Matter With Them?" 110 Years Of Golf Monthly At Hoylake For The Open
Golf Monthly has been covering Open Championships at Royal Liverpool Since 1913, here we look at some of the best snippets from 110 years of great journalism
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Where Is The 2024 Open Championship?
The R&A have already planned out where the next three editions of the tournament will be held
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Open Championship Gear Round-Up: Custom Golf Shoes, Limited Edition Bags And Prototype Clubs All Spotted
We're taking a look at some of the new golf gear that we've seen on show at Royal Liverpool this week
By Ed Carruthers • Last updated
-
Open Championship Weather Forecast 2023
Check out the weather forecast for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
'If You Win It You Can Call It Whatever The Hell You Want' - Collin Morikawa on Open/British Open debate
Is it The Open or the British Open? Former winner of the Claret Jug, Collin Morikawa, has his say
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'You Don't Want To Get Hit By A Golf Ball' - Rahm's Warning To Potential Open Protesters
Asked about the possibility of disruptions by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters, the Spaniard was clear they should not get in the way of play
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Open Championship Tee Times And Pairings - Rounds One And Two
See all of the groupings and times for rounds one and two of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Last updated