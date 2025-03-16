The final round of The Players Championship has seen tee times moved up in anticipation of storms forecast to hit Florida on Sunday.

Because of that, the original plan to have groups of two starting from one tee has been revised, with threesomes beginning from either tee one or 10 between 8am EDT (12pm GMT) and 10.01am EDT (2.01pm GMT).

The final group sees the trio of J.J Spaun, Bud Cauley and Lucas Glover, with the three starting from the first tee. Spaun has his nose just in front at 12-under, with Cauley one behind and Glover at nine-under.

Alex Smalley is also at nine-under, and he'll begin in a group with Corey Conners and 2019 champion Rory McIlroy, who are both at eight-under. They get started at 9.50am EDT (1.50pm GMT) from the first tee.

Another group who will all fancy their chances of taking the title is the one comprising Akshay Bhatia, who is eight-under, and Danny Walker and Stephan Jaeger, who start at seven under. They get underway at 9.39am EDT (1.39 GMT) from the first tee.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler has a lot to do to claim his third successive title. He begins at five-under and is grouped with Sam Ryder and Min Woo Lee. They tee it up at 8.55am EDT (12.55pm GMT), also from the first tee.

Check out all of The Players Championship tee times for round four...

The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Four

EDT

1st Tee/10th Tee

8.00am: Jesper Svensson, Aaron Rai, Keegan Bradley/Ryan Fox, Jordan Spieth, Joe Highsmith

8.11am: Davis Riley, Justin Thomas, Justin Lower/Matt McCarty, Harris English, Jacob Bridgeman

8.22am: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Mac Meissner/Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel

8.33am: Tom Hoge, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith/Russell Henley, Joel Dahmen, Austin Eckroat

8.44am: Tom Kim, Daniel Berger, Denny McCarthy/Hayden Springer, Beau Hossler, Shane Lowry

8.55am: Sam Ryder, Scottie Scheffler, Min Woo Lee/Camilo Villegas, Will Chandler, Chandler Phillips

9.06am: Chris Kirk, Davis Thompson, Robert MacIntyre/Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Matthieu Pavon

9.17am: Jake Knapp, J.T. Poston, Ryan Gerard/Byeong Hun An, Isaiah Salinda, Carson Young

9.28am: Max McGreevy, Patrick Cantlay, Sepp Straka/Charley Hoffman, Si Woo Kim, C.T. Pan

9.39am: Akshay Bhatia, Danny Walker, Stephan Jaeger/Xander Schauffele, Rico Hoey, Kurt Kitayama

9.50am: Alex Smalley, Corey Conners, Rory McIlroy/Jhonattan Vegas, Trey Mullinax, Cameron Young

10.01am: J.J Spaun, Bud Cauley, Lucas Glover/Rickie Fowler, Sami Valimaki, Emiliano Grillo

How To Watch The Players Championship

US/EDT

Sunday 16th March: 9.00am - 1.00pm Live From The Players, 1.00pm - 7.00pm Round 4, 7.00pm - 9.00pm Live From The Players (NBC/Peacock)

UK/GMT