The Players Championship 2025 Weather Forecast - Windy Weekend In Store At TPC Sawgrass

Justin Thomas might have just shot an incredible second round 62 at The Players Championship, but rounds in the 60s might be more difficult to come by looking at the weather forecast for the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Gusts are expected to reach more than 30mph on Saturday afternoon, which is going to make a notoriously tough Stadium Course even harder to negotiate.

It's hard not to picture players standing on the 17th tee looking nervously across the water at the green.

The famous signature hole and it's 'island' green is a bit of a knee-knocker on a calm day, certainly for amateur golfers, but it's sure to play an even bigger part on Saturday and Sunday in strong winds.

"The wind we're expecting to project the next two days is going to be one helluva challenge," said local resident Billy Horschel, who posted 67 and 71 in the first two rounds.

"You always want it to be tough, but when you start getting wind conditions like that, quality golf shots don't always turn out well."

The par-3 17th looks set to be even more difficult on Saturday and Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The weather forecast for TPC Sawgrass might give the chasing pack some hope, as the most severe winds are predicted to get up when the leaders are playing the back nine holes on Saturday.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's the back nine on the late Pete Dye's famous layout that features some of the toughest holes on the course, including the 17th.

Water is a big feature on the 18th hole, too. With the pressure of playing the back nine when in contention, the weather is sure to play an added part in who leaves with the trophy.

A closer look at the weather conditions on the weekend, however, suggests no one is going to have an easy time.

Saturday’s weather forecast for THE PLAYERS Championship pic.twitter.com/yL7NlSgEeyMarch 15, 2025

On Sunday, with golf's unofficial 'fifth Major' on the line, strong winds are expected to also persist all day.

Spectators might rub their hands together at the prospect of watching the world's best players grind away in brutal conditions, but the worry is that the weather could end up threatening play.

The wind will precede a cold front that could bring afternoon thunderstorms and potentially affect the tournament's scheduled finish.

The last time The Players Championship finished on a Monday was three years ago.