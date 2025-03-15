The Players Championship 2025 Weather Forecast - Windy Weekend In Store At TPC Sawgrass
The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is difficult enough, but now reported high winds are about to make the test even harder
Justin Thomas might have just shot an incredible second round 62 at The Players Championship, but rounds in the 60s might be more difficult to come by looking at the weather forecast for the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.
Gusts are expected to reach more than 30mph on Saturday afternoon, which is going to make a notoriously tough Stadium Course even harder to negotiate.
It's hard not to picture players standing on the 17th tee looking nervously across the water at the green.
The famous signature hole and it's 'island' green is a bit of a knee-knocker on a calm day, certainly for amateur golfers, but it's sure to play an even bigger part on Saturday and Sunday in strong winds.
"The wind we're expecting to project the next two days is going to be one helluva challenge," said local resident Billy Horschel, who posted 67 and 71 in the first two rounds.
"You always want it to be tough, but when you start getting wind conditions like that, quality golf shots don't always turn out well."
The weather forecast for TPC Sawgrass might give the chasing pack some hope, as the most severe winds are predicted to get up when the leaders are playing the back nine holes on Saturday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
It's the back nine on the late Pete Dye's famous layout that features some of the toughest holes on the course, including the 17th.
Water is a big feature on the 18th hole, too. With the pressure of playing the back nine when in contention, the weather is sure to play an added part in who leaves with the trophy.
A closer look at the weather conditions on the weekend, however, suggests no one is going to have an easy time.
Saturday’s weather forecast for THE PLAYERS Championship pic.twitter.com/yL7NlSgEeyMarch 15, 2025
On Sunday, with golf's unofficial 'fifth Major' on the line, strong winds are expected to also persist all day.
Spectators might rub their hands together at the prospect of watching the world's best players grind away in brutal conditions, but the worry is that the weather could end up threatening play.
The wind will precede a cold front that could bring afternoon thunderstorms and potentially affect the tournament's scheduled finish.
The last time The Players Championship finished on a Monday was three years ago.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
David Corben And Harry Crockett Stage Late Comeback To Win Sunningdale Foursomes
The pairs tournament went down to the final hole in what was a dramatic conclusion to the famous event
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reunited With Old Clubs After Near $1000 Uber Ride
The four-time Major winner switched back to his old clubs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the Uber trip to get them costing a near $1000
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Reunited With Old Clubs After Near $1000 Uber Ride
The four-time Major winner switched back to his old clubs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with the Uber trip to get them costing a near $1000
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Incredible Numbers Behind Justin Thomas' Historic Second Round At The Players Championship
The American produced an incredible second round at the famous TPC Sawgrass, with Thomas rewriting a number of records on Friday
By Michael Weston Published
-
9 Big Names To Miss The Players Championship Cut
A number of Ryder Cup stars, Major winners and former World No.1s are heading home early at TPC Sawgrass
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Allowing LIV Golfers, Starting A Champions Dinner And Adding A PGA Tour University Route... 7 Ways To Elevate The Players Championship And Bring It Even Closer To The Majors
With all the talk of the Players Championship being a possible fifth Major, we look at seven changes that could elevate the event to the highest level of men's pro golf
By Paul Higham Published
-
Wyndham Clark Withdraws From The Players Championship
Last year's runner-up withdrew due to a neck injury after playing nine holes of his second round on Friday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'To The Brandel Chamblees, To The Paul McGinleys To The Rocco Mediates Of The World, I Don't Regret Anything I Said' - Collin Morikawa Issues Emotional Reply To Critics
The two-time Major winner told his critics that he doesn't regret his words after saying he doesn't owe anyone anything following his decision to not speak to the press on Sunday at Bay Hill
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Honestly, I Went And Sat In My Car For A Few Minutes Afterwards And Just Kind Of Let It Hit Me A Little Bit, Maybe Let A Tear Out’ - Players Championship Rookie On Emotional Last-Minute Call-Up For 'Dream' Event
Danny Walker shared how he dealt with learning he would be competing in the Players Championship for the first time mere hours before round one
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I Think It’s Dead, I Think The Other Side Is Gone’ - Lee Trevino Gives Take On PGA Tour-LIV Golf Divide And Calls For Players And Caddies To Speed Up
Lee Trevino was full of praise for the PGA Tour and its immediate future, as he believes that a deal with the Saudi PIF may not come at all
By Paul Higham Published