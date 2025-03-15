The Players Championship 2025 Weather Forecast - Windy Weekend In Store At TPC Sawgrass

The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is difficult enough, but now reported high winds are about to make the test even harder

A Players Championship flag waves in the wind
The latest Players Championship weather forecast suggests that we're in for a windy weekend at TPC Sawgrass
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston's avatar
By
published

Justin Thomas might have just shot an incredible second round 62 at The Players Championship, but rounds in the 60s might be more difficult to come by looking at the weather forecast for the weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Gusts are expected to reach more than 30mph on Saturday afternoon, which is going to make a notoriously tough Stadium Course even harder to negotiate.

It's hard not to picture players standing on the 17th tee looking nervously across the water at the green.

The famous signature hole and it's 'island' green is a bit of a knee-knocker on a calm day, certainly for amateur golfers, but it's sure to play an even bigger part on Saturday and Sunday in strong winds.

"The wind we're expecting to project the next two days is going to be one helluva challenge," said local resident Billy Horschel, who posted 67 and 71 in the first two rounds.

"You always want it to be tough, but when you start getting wind conditions like that, quality golf shots don't always turn out well."

The 17th green and tee shot at TPC Sawgrass during the 2025 Players Championship

The par-3 17th looks set to be even more difficult on Saturday and Sunday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The weather forecast for TPC Sawgrass might give the chasing pack some hope, as the most severe winds are predicted to get up when the leaders are playing the back nine holes on Saturday.

It's the back nine on the late Pete Dye's famous layout that features some of the toughest holes on the course, including the 17th.

Water is a big feature on the 18th hole, too. With the pressure of playing the back nine when in contention, the weather is sure to play an added part in who leaves with the trophy.

A closer look at the weather conditions on the weekend, however, suggests no one is going to have an easy time.

On Sunday, with golf's unofficial 'fifth Major' on the line, strong winds are expected to also persist all day.

Spectators might rub their hands together at the prospect of watching the world's best players grind away in brutal conditions, but the worry is that the weather could end up threatening play.

The wind will precede a cold front that could bring afternoon thunderstorms and potentially affect the tournament's scheduled finish.

The last time The Players Championship finished on a Monday was three years ago.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸