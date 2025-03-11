What Is The Longest Putt Ever Holed On 17 At TPC Sawgrass?
Jhonattan Vegas set the record in 2019 with an incredible putt of almost 70ft on the iconic par 3...
The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is regarded as one of the toughest par 3s in the world, so who has made the longest putt in its history?
The Players Championship is widely considered as the men's game's fifth Major, and TPC Sawgrass is the destination that plays host to the PGA Tour's best each and every year.
The renowned 136 yard par 3 17th always poses a difficult test for players competing at the event. Without the water, it would be a simple par 3, but that’s not the case.
The green that looms lonely within a large bed of water, surrounded by thousands of people in the grandstands bearing over it, quite possibly poses as one of the most daunting par 3s in the world.
And, in 2024's event, there were only four birdies made in the final round. So, who has made the longest put on this formidable hole?
Jhonattan Vegas: 69'7"
A post shared by THE PLAYERS Championship (@theplayers)
A photo posted by on
In 2019, Jhonattan Vegas was in contention for the Players Championship title.
Heading down 17, he had already five birdies to his name and was, at this time, only three shot amiss from Rory McIlroy's eventual 16-under winning score.
Only the group before Vegas, Eddie Pepperell holed a putt of 49feet, 7 inches to move to 14-under, which was a share of the clubhouse lead at the time.
The crowd thought they had seen the best putt of the day, but they were wrong.
Vegas’ tee shot landed on the far left of the green, 69feet, 7 inches from the hole. At best he would’ve been hoping for a two-putt but he went one better and holed the longest putt ever recorded on the 17th at TPC Sawgrass, since ShotLink started gathering data.
Even though he finished two shots back from McIlroy's winning score, he could still walk away from an incredibly record, one which he still holds to the time of writing.
Bernhard Langer: 59'9"
During the second round of the 2008 Players Championship Bernhard Langer would set the record for the longest putt seen on the 17th hole - a record he would hold for 11 years.
Langer had a 59 feet, 9 inches putt from the front of the green, which had to withstand a daunting uphill slope early in its path. However, that was no problem for the two-time Major winner as he confidently struck the ball into the center of the cup to make a surprise birdie.
Although Langer was unable to win the tournament, finishing T15, he did make history with his incredible putt.
Tiger Woods: 60ft (from the fringe)
Now, what’s a record-breaking list without having one of the greatest of all time on it.
After two rounds in the 2001 Players Championship, Woods was tied for eighth. However, he made his move on Saturday shooting a round of 66, with the highlight being on the par 3 17th.
He faced a 60ft, downhill, triple breaker from the fringe of the green and for many this would have proved far too difficult. But not for the American, who of course sunk the putt.
Unfortunately, the putt does not count towards the record as the ball was on the fringe of the green.
However, the putt is one of the most historic of all time, in part thanks to NBC commentator Gary Koch’s iconic “better than most” call.
The simple three words have gone down in golf commentary folklore. If you haven’t seen it, you must have been living under a rock, and you must check it out.
Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
