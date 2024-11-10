The Key Stories At The Halfway Stage Of DP World Tour Q School
The DP World Tour Q School is at the halfway stage and, 54 holes in, a number of stories are already developing!
DP World Tour Q School is well underway and, three rounds into the six round event, a number of players are in a great position to pick up one of the few cards available.
Certainly, with six rounds being played over six days, there are plenty of opportunities for drama to occur and, at the halfway stage, that is certainly the case as, with 54 holes remaining, we have seen plenty of big talking points!
Experience Shows
When it comes to Q-School, experience shows and helps... Certainly, looking at the leaderboard at the halfway stage, that theory is completely true!
Obviously, the leaderboard can, and likely will, change but, after 54 holes, we see the likes of Edoardo Molinari, Matthew Southgate and Justin Harding inside the top 20, players who have previously won on the circuit.
Right now, they are in a position to claim a DP World Tour card and, amongst those in contention are the likes of David Law, Amateur Champion winner Jacob Skov Olesen and two-time DP World Tour winner, Eddie Pepperell.
Three rounds remain and, with 54 holes left to go, it's set up to be a thrilling climax, especially when a leaderboard filled with various levels of experience remains!
59 From VVV
Despite the tournament being 54 holes old, there have been plenty of eye-catching rounds with one of those coming from Vince Van Veen!
Following a three-over 74 and a one-over 73, Van Veen was in no man's land and well back of the qualifying spots. However, the Dutchman produced the round of his life to move just outside the top 20 and in with a great chance of securing a DP World Tour card.
The 12-under-par round is the best of the tournament, so far, but it's worth noting that there have been plenty of incredible rounds from others in the event.
For example Molinari, who leads at the halfway stage, produced a seven-under 65 on the first day, before carding a stunning 10-under-par 61 on Saturday!
Despite bogeying the first, the former Ryder Cup player found birdies at the second, fourth, fifth and sixth, before a seven-under score in the final 10 holes meant Molinari remained at 17-under, four ahead of Frenchman Clement Sordet.
Incredible stories
Going into the DP World Tour Q-School there are plenty of stories to pick up on and, with three rounds remaining, it can be difficult to follow each and every one.
For example, one of the stories involves Benjamin Rusch, who was forced to play the first round with borrowed clubs due to his not arriving. What's more, the likes of Haydn Barron shot 77 on the first day, before a 61 vaulted him into contention...
