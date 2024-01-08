The Island Tee Box Players Will Be Hitting From At This Week’s Dubai Invitational
It's a hole that would strike fear into most weekend golfers
The first-ever Dubai Invitational gets underway this week at Dubai Creek Resort – and the course features a daunting tee box, the type that would make a lot of club golfers more than a little nervous.
The scorecard at Dubai Creek doesn’t look like anything out of the ordinary, even at 7,059 yards, which isn’t overly long for elite professionals by today’s standards.
However, there are, as they say, no pictures on the scorecard.
The 6th tee box sits in the water, which will certainly provide an extra challenge for the amateurs and celebrities competing in the pro-am event.
The par-4 is one of the Middle East’s most iconic holes, one that can even get in the professionals’ heads, especially as the ‘floating’ tee box brings so much more of the creek into play down the right side.
It’s not the only hazard – there’s also the distracting view of Downdown Dubai, plus more water down the left of the fairway, all of which makes it one of the most challenging tee shots in Dubai.
The famous 6th at Dubai Creek might not make it onto our list of the world's most famous golf holes, but there’s no doubt that the amateurs playing in the three-day team pro-am event at the Dubai Invitational will remember this one for a while, especially it they make it out with a par.
The 6th tee box this week 😍#DubaiInvitational pic.twitter.com/mzZ6nTi0IiJanuary 8, 2024
The Dubai Invitational is the first DP World Tour event of the year and the first of the International Swing that will take in tournaments in the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kenya and South Africa.
A number of the world’s best players will tee it up at the venue, including four-time Major Winner Rory McIlroy and World No. 15 Tommy Fleetwood.
Four-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox, European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, European Ryder Cupper Nicolai Hojgaard and rising star Adrian Meronk will also be competing in a strong field.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
