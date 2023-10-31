Rory McIlroy Confirmed For Brand New DP World Tour Event

Rory McIlroy is set to tee it up in a brand new event on the DP World Tour early next year.

The World No.2 has signed up to play in the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational between January 11-14 - an event which will begin McIlroy's 2024 campaign.

Marking the first ‘International Swing’ event on the DP World Tour's new-look schedule, the Dubai Invitational will be played bi-annually in 2024, 2026 and 2028, and consists of 60 professional DP World Tour golfers, and 60 amateur golfers.

The regular 72-hole stroke-play tournament for professionals will run concurrently with a three-day Pro-Am team event - leaving Sunday for McIlroy and co. to battle it out at Dubai Creek Resort.

“I’m really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational,” said McIlroy. “I’ve always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season, and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week.

“Dubai Creek Resort is a fantastic course, and given the support we get in Dubai from the fans, I’m sure they are going to make it another great week on the golfing calendar.”



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah, added: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Rory McIlroy to the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort.

“The United Arab Emirates has played a significant role in the global growth of golf, with its world-class courses and enthusiastic golfing community. The inaugural Dubai Invitational will welcome global business leaders and celebrities from around the world to play alongside some of the world’s top professionals over three days, and Rory’s participation further underscores the UAE’s prominence in the international golfing landscape.”

.@McIlroyRory to tee it up at inaugural Dubai Invitational from January 11-14, 2024.October 31, 2023 See more

The Arabian Peninsula is certainly an area the four-time Major winner enjoys, having claimed five trophies there across his career so far, with a sixth title looming as the 2023 DP World Tour Championship comes into view. McIlroy currently holds a lead of over 2,000 points in the Race To Dubai Rankings list and is highly unlikely to be overtaken by closest challenger and Ryder Cup teammate, Jon Rahm.

The World No.2 will spend consecutive weeks in the United Arab Emirates this January after committing to the defence of his Dubai Desert Classic title just days later. When McIlroy tees it up at Emirates Golf Club, the 34-year-old will aim to become the first four-time winner of the event while edging one ahead of Ernie Els’ joint-record.