'The Greatest Achievement I’ve Earned In My Life Taken From Me” - Transgender Golfer Hailey Davidson Responds To LPGA Ban
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has responded to being banned by the LPGA with several posts on social media crtitcizing the decision
Transgender golfer Hailey Davidson has posted a response to being banned by the LPGA, and having "the greatest achievement I’ve earned in my life taken from me”.
Davidson qualified for the Epson Tour in 2025 after coming through Q School, but will now not be able to take that place up after the LPGA updated its Gender Policy for Competition Eligibility meaning that athletes must now either be female at birth or have transitioned before going through male puberty to play in its competitions.
The LPGA has changed its existing policy after a working group comprising experts in medicine, science, sport physiology, golf performance and gender policy law determined that “effects of male puberty confer competitive advantages in golf performance compared to players who have not undergone male puberty.”
The announcement came just days after former pro Amy Olson claimed the LPGA founders’ work was being “hijacked” by transgender golfers.
After securing an Epson Tour spot in October, Davidson did not celebrate too much as a policy change was expected, but the confirmation still came as a huge blow.
"Can't say I didn't see this coming. Banned from the Epson and LPGA," Davidson wrote on Instagram.
"All the silence and people wanting to stay "neutral" thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of your silence.
"What a great birthday present for 2024, having the greatest achievement I’ve earned in my life taken from me.”
Davidson also hit out at her perceived advantages, saying that did not translate to any distance gains on the course during qualifying.
"Gets outdriven by every player in every group I played in at stage two of Q School yet I'm somehow the one with the advantage and gets banned," Davidson added.
In addition, as the new policy has also been introduced by the USGA, it means that Davidson will no longer be able to try and qualify for the US Women’s Open, which falls under its organization
And in a final post, Davidson hit out at the studies the LPGA and USGA referred to, after not being involved or consulted despite being currently the only transgender golfer the rules apply to.
"For the record, I was not involved, nor asked to be involved, in any of the "studies" that any golf organization has just used to ban me, the only active golfer who is actually affected by these policy changes," Davidson concluded.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
