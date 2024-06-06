The eye-watering cost of accommodation in Pinehurst during the US Open
Accommodation prices near Pinehurst during this year's US Open have skyrocketed as fans scramble to find limited number of hotels and rentals in the area
Fancy a last-minute trip to Pinehurst to attend the US Open? Finding accommodation won’t be cheap.
Places to stay near Pinehurst Resort in Moore County, North Carolina have been high in demand ahead of next week’s US Open, causing accommodation prices in the area to skyrocket ahead of the third Major of the year.
According to research conducted by USBets, the average price for a two-person, four-night stay near Pinehurst during next week’s US Open is almost $8,000, based on data from Booking.com and Airbnb.
The research also showed that accommodation prices in the area during the tournament rose by 85 percent compared to the previous week, while prices for the week after the US Open costs about four times less.
Hotels in Moore County are limited and have reportedly been fully booked for US Open week since last year.
Debbie Putz, a property manager at Village Properties of Pinehurst, told local news outlet WNCT that she “still has requests for reservations coming in”.
“They are estimating 35,000 to 45,000 people a day here. A day! There’s no way it’s enough [hotels]. This isn’t Raleigh or Durham or a Cary area,” Putz said.
Many local residents have started putting their homes on the market at high prices.
“Your smaller house would go for $12,000 to $15,000 for the week and some of our larger homes are going for $50,000 for the week,” Putz said.
According to USBets, the cheapest place to stay for the week in the Pinehurst area on Airbnb is a room 12 miles from the golf course at $797, while the cheapest option on Booking.com costs $1,260.
The US Open takes place at Pinehurst No.2 next week from June 13-16.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
