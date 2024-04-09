'The European Tour Has Been Absolutely Destroyed By It’ - Billy Foster Gives Hard-Hitting View On ‘Rubbish’ World Rankings
Legendary caddie Foster has spoken out at his sadness over the decline of the DP World Tour
Billy Foster remains a loyal stalwart of the European Tour after caddying for many of its best players over the years.
But the veteran bagman, who used to caddie for Seve Ballesteros and Lee Westwood, admits he has been saddened by the decline of the Tour, which no longer regularly fields the same plethora of household names these days.
He thinks the organization, now rebranded as the DP World Tour, may end up regretting shunning a potential alliance with Saudi Arabia and LIV Golf.
And he has criticized the Official Golf World Ranking, which he feels discriminate against the European Tour and lacks credibility as LIV players like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau now languish down the rankings as their breakaway series doesn't get any points.
Yorkshireman Foster, speaking via Betway, said: "I don’t know how the system works but it’s all biased towards America which is rubbish.
"The European Tour has been absolutely destroyed by it. It’s so difficult to build ranking points on the European Tour, all the points go to America.
"Out of Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann and Bryson DeChambeau, they’d all be top 15 in the world so absolutely the ranking system is a load of rubbish."
Foster is one of the most recognized and well respected caddies in the world, having been on the bag for the likes of Westwood, Ballasteros, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Darren Clarke and now Matt Fitzpatrick, whom he won the 2022 US Open with.
Foster added: "People think that the European Tour should collaborate with LIV and you’d have a World Tour that would rival the PGA Tour but whether that ship's sailed, I’m not sure.
"It could end up being a costly decision from the European Tour. I’ve been around it for 40 years, 20 years ago it was absolutely brilliant. It’s all such a shame."
In the meantime, Foster will be back on his day job on Fitzpatrick's bag this week at Augusta where he expects Rory McIlroy, chasing the Grand Slam, to contend in the Masters.
He believes McIlroy is benefiting from concentrating on golf more than politics following LIV's protracted row with the PGA Tour.
Foster said: "He’s still an unbelievable golfer and I don’t doubt his desire and he’ll be challenging at The Masters. Unfortunately, he’s been put in a s***** situation where he’s taken his eye off the ball and concentrating too much on politics instead of golf. It might be best for him to get on with his golf and leave the politics to other people."
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a long-time member. James’ golfing highlights include previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out there. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society but his favourite round is playing the game with his young children.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
