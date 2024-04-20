Going into the weekend of the Chevron Championship, we are set up for a potentially thrilling finale, as Jin Hee Im and Atthaya Thitikul share the lead at eight-under-par, with Nelly Korda just one shot behind.

Korda came into the tournament as the heavy favorite and, following rounds of 68 and 69, she is in a great position to snap up a fifth consecutive title, something only Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam have done before.

Thitikul shares the lead with South Korea's Jin Hee Im (Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with Korda, Hae Ran Ryu is at six-under, two back of the leaders, whilst five players occupy fifth at five-under. These include Solheim Cup player, Maja Stark, who has just one Chevron Championship appearance under her belt.

One of the feel-good stories of the week involves recent Augusta National Women's Amateur, Lottie Woad, who produced a one-under-par 71 on Thursday and a three-under-par round on Friday. She currently sits inside the top 10 going into the weekend and is guaranteed the low amateur title, as the Englishwoman is the only amateur to make the cut.

Below, we have taken a look at the full tee times, with the leaders heading out at 11.30am local time.

THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE

LOCAL TIME/BST

7.12am (13.12pm): Akie Iwai, Jenny Shin

Akie Iwai, Jenny Shin 7.20am (13.20pm): Karis Davidson, Olivia Cowan

Karis Davidson, Olivia Cowan 7.28am (13.28pm): Robyn Choi, Cheyenne Knight, Alexa Pano

Robyn Choi, Cheyenne Knight, Alexa Pano 7.39am (13.39pm): Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn

Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn 7.50am (13.50pm): Aditi Ashok, Yuna Nishimura, Ruoning Yin

Aditi Ashok, Yuna Nishimura, Ruoning Yin 8.01am (14.01pm): Jennifer Kupcho, Caroline Inglis, Linn Grant

Jennifer Kupcho, Caroline Inglis, Linn Grant 8.12am (14.12pm): Caroline Masson, Ryann O’Toole, Jiyai Shin

Caroline Masson, Ryann O’Toole, Jiyai Shin 8.23am (14.23pm): Xiaowen Yin, Hye-Jin CHoi, Wei-Ling Hsu

Xiaowen Yin, Hye-Jin CHoi, Wei-Ling Hsu 8.34am (14.34pm): Hinako Shibuno, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Charley Hull

Hinako Shibuno, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Charley Hull 8.45am (14.45pm): Miyu Yamashita, Mi Hyang Lee, Madelene Sagstrom

Miyu Yamashita, Mi Hyang Lee, Madelene Sagstrom 8.56am (14.56pm): Yuka Saso, Sei Young Kim, Esther Henseleit

Yuka Saso, Sei Young Kim, Esther Henseleit 9.07am (15.07pm): Sarah Kemp, Paula Reto, Jasmine Koo

Sarah Kemp, Paula Reto, Jasmine Koo 9.18am (15.18pm): Stephanie Meadow, Kristen Gillman, Georgia Hall

Stephanie Meadow, Kristen Gillman, Georgia Hall 9.29am (15.29pm): Narin An, Brittany Lincicombe, Allisen Corpuz

Narin An, Brittany Lincicombe, Allisen Corpuz 9.40am (15.40pm): Hee Young Park, Peiyun Chien, Amy Yang

Hee Young Park, Peiyun Chien, Amy Yang 9.51am (15.51pm): Nasa Hataoka, Gabriela Ruffels, Ally Ewing

Nasa Hataoka, Gabriela Ruffels, Ally Ewing 10.02am (16.02pm): Ayaka Furue, Brooke Henderson, Chanettee Wannasaen

Ayaka Furue, Brooke Henderson, Chanettee Wannasaen 10.13am (16.13pm): Gemma Dryburgh, A Lim Kim, Isabella Fierro

Gemma Dryburgh, A Lim Kim, Isabella Fierro 10.24am (16.24pm): Lindy Duncan, Marina Alex, Carlota Ciganda

Lindy Duncan, Marina Alex, Carlota Ciganda 10.35am (16.35pm): Lydia Ko, Auston Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou

Lydia Ko, Auston Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou 10.46am (16.46pm): Anna Nordqvist, Jodie Ewart Shadoff, Xiyu Lin

Anna Nordqvist, Jodie Ewart Shadoff, Xiyu Lin 10.57am (16.57pm): Yealimi Noh, Andrea Lee, Lottie Woad (a)

Yealimi Noh, Andrea Lee, Lottie Woad (a) 11.08am (17.08pm): Maja Stark, Minami Katsu, Lauren Coughlin

Maja Stark, Minami Katsu, Lauren Coughlin 11.19am (17.19pm): Hae Ran Ryu, Shinsil Bang, Weiwei Zhang

Hae Ran Ryu, Shinsil Bang, Weiwei Zhang 11.30am (17.30pm): Atthaya Thitikul, Jin Hee Im, Nelly Korda

HOW TO WATCH THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

All times ET

Saturday 20th April: 2.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 21st April: 2.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

HOW TO WATCH THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

Saturday 20 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 21 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)