The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Round Three
Jin Hee Im and Atthaya Thitikul share the lead at eight-under-par, but World No.1, Nelly Korda, is only one shot back of the pair
Going into the weekend of the Chevron Championship, we are set up for a potentially thrilling finale, as Jin Hee Im and Atthaya Thitikul share the lead at eight-under-par, with Nelly Korda just one shot behind.
Korda came into the tournament as the heavy favorite and, following rounds of 68 and 69, she is in a great position to snap up a fifth consecutive title, something only Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam have done before.
Along with Korda, Hae Ran Ryu is at six-under, two back of the leaders, whilst five players occupy fifth at five-under. These include Solheim Cup player, Maja Stark, who has just one Chevron Championship appearance under her belt.
One of the feel-good stories of the week involves recent Augusta National Women's Amateur, Lottie Woad, who produced a one-under-par 71 on Thursday and a three-under-par round on Friday. She currently sits inside the top 10 going into the weekend and is guaranteed the low amateur title, as the Englishwoman is the only amateur to make the cut.
Below, we have taken a look at the full tee times, with the leaders heading out at 11.30am local time.
THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP TEE TIMES - ROUND THREE
LOCAL TIME/BST
- 7.12am (13.12pm): Akie Iwai, Jenny Shin
- 7.20am (13.20pm): Karis Davidson, Olivia Cowan
- 7.28am (13.28pm): Robyn Choi, Cheyenne Knight, Alexa Pano
- 7.39am (13.39pm): Mone Inami, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Moriya Jutanugarn
- 7.50am (13.50pm): Aditi Ashok, Yuna Nishimura, Ruoning Yin
- 8.01am (14.01pm): Jennifer Kupcho, Caroline Inglis, Linn Grant
- 8.12am (14.12pm): Caroline Masson, Ryann O’Toole, Jiyai Shin
- 8.23am (14.23pm): Xiaowen Yin, Hye-Jin CHoi, Wei-Ling Hsu
- 8.34am (14.34pm): Hinako Shibuno, Lindsey Weaver-Wright, Charley Hull
- 8.45am (14.45pm): Miyu Yamashita, Mi Hyang Lee, Madelene Sagstrom
- 8.56am (14.56pm): Yuka Saso, Sei Young Kim, Esther Henseleit
- 9.07am (15.07pm): Sarah Kemp, Paula Reto, Jasmine Koo
- 9.18am (15.18pm): Stephanie Meadow, Kristen Gillman, Georgia Hall
- 9.29am (15.29pm): Narin An, Brittany Lincicombe, Allisen Corpuz
- 9.40am (15.40pm): Hee Young Park, Peiyun Chien, Amy Yang
- 9.51am (15.51pm): Nasa Hataoka, Gabriela Ruffels, Ally Ewing
- 10.02am (16.02pm): Ayaka Furue, Brooke Henderson, Chanettee Wannasaen
- 10.13am (16.13pm): Gemma Dryburgh, A Lim Kim, Isabella Fierro
- 10.24am (16.24pm): Lindy Duncan, Marina Alex, Carlota Ciganda
- 10.35am (16.35pm): Lydia Ko, Auston Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou
- 10.46am (16.46pm): Anna Nordqvist, Jodie Ewart Shadoff, Xiyu Lin
- 10.57am (16.57pm): Yealimi Noh, Andrea Lee, Lottie Woad (a)
- 11.08am (17.08pm): Maja Stark, Minami Katsu, Lauren Coughlin
- 11.19am (17.19pm): Hae Ran Ryu, Shinsil Bang, Weiwei Zhang
- 11.30am (17.30pm): Atthaya Thitikul, Jin Hee Im, Nelly Korda
HOW TO WATCH THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
All times ET
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Saturday 20th April: 2.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 21st April: 2.00pm-3.00pm (Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
HOW TO WATCH THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
Saturday 20 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 21 April: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Sky Sports Mix), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Three
The top nine at the RBC Heritage are separated by just two shots as the action heats up on the weekend at Harbour Town
By Ben Fleming Published
-
15 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Chevron Championship
A number of big names missed the cut at the Chevron Championship, as a stacked leaderboard has set up a thrilling weekend in Texas
By Matt Cradock Published
-
15 Big Names To Miss The Cut At The Chevron Championship
A number of big names missed the cut at the Chevron Championship, as a stacked leaderboard has set up a thrilling weekend in Texas
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘Nelly Does Have A Responsibility’ – Former World No.1 Says Korda Has To Help Push Women’s Golf Forward
Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis says Nelly Korda has a job to do to try and grow the women's game from her position as the dominant force in the sport
By Paul Higham Published
-
Defending Champion Lilia Vu Withdraws From Chevron Championship
Lilia Vu, who has been struggling with a back injury, has withdrawn from the first women's Major of the year prior to her first round
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Lottie Woad Managing Expectations For LPGA Debut After 'Life-Changing' Augusta National Women's Amateur Victory
Lottie Woad has earned a spot in this week's Chevron Championship after her historic win at Augusta National
By Ben Fleming Published
-
The Chevron Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title in the first Major of the year at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas, which has a record purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Perks Of Winning The Chevron Championship
The winner of the first women’s Major of the year bags far more than a place in the history books
By Mike Hall Published
-
So Yeon Ryu Prepares To Wave Goodbye To Her Pro Career At This Week's Chevron Championship
The two-time Major winner announced her retirement last month and will bow out after this week's tournament in Texas
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
The Chevron Championship Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Lilia Vu defends her title, and she's in a strong group alongside Nelly Korda and Minjee Lee in the first two rounds
By Mike Hall Published