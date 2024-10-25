The 5 LIV Golfers Fully Exempt For All Four Majors In 2025
There are just five LIV Golf stars who are fully exempt for all four Majors in 2025, take a look at who they are and how they qualify
LIV Golf has been up and running for three seasons now, and still without Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points it's getting harder for players to qualify automatically for the Majors.
Winning or performing well in golf's big four tournaments is the main route to continued entry into them, outside of entering qualifying events for the US Open and Open Championship.
Given all that, it's not a huge surprise that there aren't too many LIV Golf players who are already qualified for the four Majors to be played in 2025 - with just five of them in fact guaranteed spots in the premier golf events in the globe.
And as you'd expect all five are only in all four 2025 Majors due to previously winning one of the big ones. Let's check them out.
Bryson DeChambeau
Bryson DeChambeau's thrilling victory over Rory McIlroy at Pinehurst No.2 not only gave him a second US Open title but also rebooted his exemptions into all four Major tournaments.
The US Open is the stingiest Major with its exemption for winners, as DeChambeau gets just a 10-year free pass to keep on competing - but he also gets the usual five-year exemption into the other three Majors as well.
So we'll be seeing a lot more of DeChambeau in the Majors in the next few years.
Brooks Koepka
Another recent Major champion, Brooks Koepka is still early on in his five-year Major exemption from winning the 2023 PGA Championship.
You wouldn't bet against someone with his big-game expertise landing another one in the next few years either - but he's got until 2027 when he'll play the final Open of his current exemption.
The 2028 Masters is currently the final one from that 2023 PGA Championship win, while the 2028 US Open will be his last under the exemption he got for his last win in the event in 2018.
Jon Rahm
The 2023 Masters winner can obviously play at Augusta for life having won a Green Jacket - and his US Open exemption for winning that Major won't expire until after the 2031 event.
For the Open and PGA Championship, Rahm is exempt until 2028 as part of the regular-five-year pass for winning a Major.
Again, though, with a player like Rahm you fancy him to land another Major at some point - or even at least grab a high enough finish in his final Open or PGA to qualify for the following year.
Cameron Smith
Australian Cameron Smith is now over halfway in his five-year exemption for winning the 2021 Open at the Old Course in St Andrews.
He can compete for the Claret Jug until he turns 60, but for the other three he has until the end of the 2026 season to win another title and extend his exemption status, or pull out a high enough finish in each one to qualify for the next year.
Phil Mickelson
Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson is pretty much set in the three Majors he's won during his illustrious career, with lifetime exemptions handed out for winning The Masters and PGA Championship.
He's another one who can also play in The Open until he turns 60, with just the US Open, the only Major he's failed to win, the one he has to worry about getting into pretty soon.
Mickelson's stunning PGA Championship victory in 2021 gave him five more goes to win his coveted national Open title that has agonizingly eluded him - but 2025 will represent his final exemption year so he'll need a big display to continue playing.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
