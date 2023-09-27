Tennis Great Set To Deliver Motivational Ryder Cup Team Talk
Novak Djokovic will speak to Luke Donald's men before the action begins at Marco Simone on Friday
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is expected to fulfil the role of motivational speaker inside Team Europe’s Ryder Cup dressing room this week, according to a report from The Telegraph.
The 24-time Grand Slam victor is likely to follow in the footsteps of other sporting greats such as Sir Alex Ferguson, Gareth Edwards, and Pep Guardiola in providing rousing words of encouragement to the dozen in blue before they do battle with the fearsome Team USA.
Team Europe are trying to retain the Ryder Cup after their thumping at Whistling Straits two years ago, and the recent tactic of employing a sporting phenomenon is hoped to play a part in maintaining the Americans’ struggles away from home - with Team USA having failed to win out east since 1993.
And given Djokovic’s standing as the most successful male tennis star of all time, it is unsurprising that captain Luke Donald has apparently invited the Serbian into Europe’s inner sanctum in order to share some insight on how to beat the world’s best when there are such fine margins involved.
The 36-year-old has enjoyed a long and successful career so far while continuing to hold his own in the upper echelons of tennis while a plethora of once-in-a-generation talents have come hunting for his crown.
Also a keen golfer, Djokovic is playing in Wednesday’s celebrity exhibition match at Marco Simone alongside the likes of Gareth Bale, Carlos Sainz junior, and team captain, Colin Montgomerie.
According to The Telegraph, Montgomerie and another former winning Ryder Cup captain, Paul McGinley will also speak to the players in a motivational capacity as the pair won in 2010 and 2014, respectively, and were revered for their leadership qualities.
Speaking to the national newspaper, Donald insisted he is “not gonna spoil it” in terms of too many guest speakers as he does not want a surplus of “large voices within the team room.”
Team Europe’s captain added: “You just need pretty good clarity on why you’re here and what the reason is and how you’re going to accomplish your goal.
“You know, these guys are very motivated, and then they seem very unified. There’s certain things we’ll be doing throughout this week just to make sure that we are working on being a team.”
One of the European’s leading hopes - and current Masters champion - Jon Rahm revealed to The Telegraph that the players had already watched videos involving friends and family about their end goal and staying united throughout.
He said: “There’s very few players not shedding a few tears yesterday afternoon. I can say that.
“It was a lot of family related and the reason why all of us are here. I don’t want to say too much more than that. But I think even for people that are related, it’s going to definitely – if you guys were to watch it, it would make you feel a lot of the same emotions we felt.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Golf Monthly Expands Content Team And Announces Record E-Commerce Sales
Golf Monthly announces new additions to the editorial team and e-com success on golfmonthly.com
By Golf Monthly Published
-
LIV Players Will Miss Ryder Cup More Than We'll Miss Them - McIlroy
Rory McIlroy says LIV golfers Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia will miss the Ryder Cup more than the European team will miss them in Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Players Will Miss Ryder Cup More Than We'll Miss Them - McIlroy
Rory McIlroy says LIV golfers Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia will miss the Ryder Cup more than the European team will miss them in Rome
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Team Europe Are Honoring Seve Ballesteros This Week At The Ryder Cup
Captain, Luke Donald, has made sure Seve's name is prominent throughout Europe's team room
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Who Will Be The Ryder Cup Top Points Scorer?
Who will accumulate the most points in the biennial match at Marco Simone?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Shane Lowry Hints At Ryder Cup Partnership With Rory McIlroy
The Irishman has admitted he would love to team up with the four-time Major winner at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Was Right. He Should Have Been Called Prior To Ryder Cup Snub
DeChambeau has returned to form but didn't even get a call to say he wasn't being picked for the Ryder Cup, which he says "definitely does sting a little bit"
By Elliott Heath Published
-
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Holes Outrageous Shot From Brutal Ryder Cup Rough
The Team Europe player produced a moment of brilliance during a practice session at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Think I'm Better Than Every Player' - Confident Wyndham Clark Explains McIlroy Comments
The US Open champion said he has self belief that he is better than every other player
By Elliott Heath Published
-
‘Only Luke’ - Donald Serenaded In Song Featuring Former Ryder Cup Players
Sam Harrop's new music video featured the likes of Oliver Wilson, Ross Fisher and David Howell
By Matt Cradock Published