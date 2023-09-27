How Team Europe Are Honoring Seve Ballesteros This Week At The Ryder Cup

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Tuesday evening, a video of Europe's team room was posted to their social media, with Captain, Luke Donald, giving a detailed and descriptive insight into the various features of the room and their reasons for being there.

The video was excellently described by Donald and one common theme throughout was the late, great Seve Ballesteros, a Ryder Cup legend and the embodiment of what the tournament is.

Unsurprisingly the interior of the team room is decked out in the blue and gold of Team Europe, with there being an array of areas for the 12-man team and their caddies and family to relax and chill out.

However, it is the areas where Seve's name is used which will be the most poignant. Firstly, we see an image of the great man alongside his Ryder Cup partner, Jose Maria Olazabal. Throughout the tournament, they played alongside each other 15 times and picked up a record 12 points in those matches.

It is the locker room though where we really see Donald and Europe's honoring of the five-time Ryder Cup winner and, as the video goes on, Donald explains: "Seve is obviously a big part of it. You will see a lot of Seve within the team areas".

Moving through the locker room, which features 24 lockers for the players and their caddies, it is the team dressing room which pays the most tribute. Donald describes it as "his most favourite room" and, on the basis of it, we can see why, with all 12 players having their own personal lockers but, front and centre, is Seve's locker. Hanging up inside, is a shirt which was worn by the legend.

Seve scored 22.5 points in his Ryder Cup career and captained the winning European side in his home country of Spain in 1997 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"This is where I wanted to create a very intimate space, a sacred room where we can all come together and share ideas and stories" explains Donald. "Every player, under their name, it says 'this is your time' in their native language. It's 12 lockers, plus one, 13 lockers, one for Seve. Seve is our ultimate symbol of what makes a European player great. His spirit and his enthusiasm and his soul will be with us all the way."

If that isn't enough to fire up the European players then, as they leave to head into the cauldron of the Ryder Cup, there is one last image of Seve on the wall, with the words "Per sempre nei nostri cuori" etched into it which, translated from Italian to English, means "Forever in our hearts."