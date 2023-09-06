Bale, Djokovic And Cruz Among Line-Up Confirmed For 2023 Ryder Cup All-Star Match in Rome

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Huge names from the world of sports and entertainment will tee it up at Marco Simone on the eve of the big event to take part on the 2023 Ryder Cup celebrity All-Star Match.

This year's All-Star match has a slightly different flavour as captains Colin Montgomerie and Corey Pavin will not be leading teams from Europe and the USA, but a mix of nationalities as they go into battle.

Two Champions League-winning footballers in Gareth Bale and Andriy Shevchenko will represent the world of football, with American football being represented by salsa-dancing Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz.

Tennis megastar Novak Djokovic, who holds the men's grand slam title record with 23, will take part along with Formula One driver Carlos Sainz.

Also taking part will be Hollywood star Kathryn Newton, Italian professional surfer Leonardo Fioravanti, and Garrett Hilbert from Dude Perfect, one of the world’s biggest sports and comedy content creators.

The match, taking place on Wednesday 27th September, will also feature two leading golfers with a disability – Kipp Popert from England and Tomasso Perrino from Italy – both recently crowned winners on the G4D (golfers with a disability) Tour.

The All-Star Match will be played at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club and broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and The Golf Channel in the United States.

It will also be live streamed on the Official Ryder Cup YouTube and X channels, as well as Ryder Cup Europe and Ryder Cup USA Facebook channels.

Speaking about the upcoming match, 2010 Ryder Cup-winning captain Montgomerie said: “I can’t wait to tee it up in Rome and experience some of that Ryder Cup magic once again, this time joined by a team of celebrities who will bring a range of skills to the team, alongside their passion for golf.

"We have athletes proven at the highest level in Novak, Gareth, Leonardo and Kipp, and Garrett from Dude Perfect is a strong golfer who’ll be bringing some comedic light relief in the heat of battle.”

(Image credit: Ryder Cup Europe)

Fellow Captain Pavin added: “Colin and I have had some memorable Ryder Cup battles in the past, most notably in 2010 as competing Captains, so I’m looking forward to going toe-to-toe with him again.

"It will be a fun match, but there is always a real desire to win and I’m expecting my team’s fierce competitive instincts to help us to victory. Andriy, Kathryn, Carlos and Victor all have strong golf swings, and fellow professional Tommaso is doing great things on the G4D Tour. I’m confident we can get the win and provide a fantastic show for the crowds at the same time.”

Djokovic, said: “I can’t wait to tee it up in Rome and experience the incredible atmosphere of a Ryder Cup, which has become legendary.

"The course looks like a fantastic test of golf and my playing partner Kipp, a seasoned pro, has won a lot on the G4D Tour recently so I’m confident we can get a point for the team. It’s going to be a great spectacle for the fans.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Newton, said: “I’ve been an avid golfer since I was a kid and the Ryder Cup was always must watch TV. To get the chance to play Marco Simone right before Team Europe and USA tee off is going to be incredible.

"I’m honoured to play and grateful to be invited. It’ll be nerve wracking, but I’ve got some great teammates alongside me and a great Captain in Corey."

Bale, added: “The Ryder Cup is a special event, having experienced the incredible atmosphere at Europe’s win in 2010, I can’t wait to experience some of that magic again in Rome in a few weeks’ time.

"The All-Star Match, under the Captaincy of Colin Montgomerie, will be an amazing experience and I’m really looking forward to tee-ing it up with some great people. It’s sure to be a top event and one the fans will really enjoy.”

2023 All-Star Match: Teams and pairings

Team Monty v Team Pavin

Match 1:

Novak Djokovic & Kipp Popert v Carlos Sainz Tommaso Perrino

Match 2:

Garrett Hilbert & Leonardo Fioravanti v Kathryn Newton & Victor Cruz

Match 3:

Colin Montgomerie & Gareth Bale v Corey Pavin & Andriy Shevchenko