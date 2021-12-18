Team Woods Three Shots Back Of Lead As Tiger Makes First Competitive Start In 12 Months

Returning to competitive golf for the first time in a year, Tiger Woods, and his son Charlie were the main headliners at the PNC Championship.

Teeing off alongside close friends Justin and Mike Thomas, the duo didn't disappoint, with shades of the old Tiger on show as they finished 10-under-par in the scramble format.

Being the last group off, it didn't take long for them to get going, with Charlie's drive and second shot being followed by a birdie putt from Tiger to get to one-under-par.

A par followed before a stunning 4-iron from Tiger rolled back the years and, despite both missing the eagle opportunity, they would recover on the next, with Charlie rolling in a classy 20-footer to make it three birdies in the opening four holes.

That soon became four birdies in five as the duo chopped and changed perfectly on the par-5 fifth, and although four consecutive pars concluded their front nine, Team Woods were in good shape going into the back.

A hot run then followed for the father-son duo, with five birdies in six holes putting them at nine-under-par. Back-to-back pars followed, with 12-year-old Charlie making a classy up-and-down at the 18th for a closing birdie and a 10-under-par round.

"That was just awesome!" beamed Tiger. "It was just a whole lot of fun for all of us. Charlie and I had a great day playing with the Thomas family. It just couldn't get any better than that.

"That shot on third was real nice. It was a perfect 4-iron and it was just nice to strike it and get it up in the air and flush it. Charlie is definitely getting better, he's rolling it (with his putts) real nicely. He's been playing a lot more tournaments since last year so that helps, being able to have that tournament experience.

"I have to admit I am tired. I'm not in golf shape! It's nice having a partner that can hit drives like he did, as well as make a few putts. I love the rush of competing, as does Charlie, but the whole idea for us is to go out there and have fun. Hopefully tomorrow we can hole some putts and get real hot."

Away from Team Woods, it was the duo of Stewart and Reagan Cink who lead going into the final day, with the father and son duo mixing an eagle with 11 birdies for a 13-under-par 59.

Reagan, who usually caddies for his dad on the PGA Tour, helped get the run going, as the pair burst into life with a birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie run from the fourth to the seventh.

A par followed, before a stunning seven straight birdies catapulted them to 12-under-par, with a birdie at the final hole the icing on the cake for Team Cink.

They will go into the final day just one shot clear of Team Daly and Team Thomas, with both sons the star men in their respective pairs.

Daly Jr, who seems to get better and better every time he attends this event with his dad, John, had the putter rolling early, capitalising on his dad's missed putts to help get the team to 12-under-par.

Team Thomas on the other hand was carried for the majority of the time by Justin, with his dad Mike struggling and battling bravely on despite having a back injury.

As is the case with this event, which is filled with golfing royalty, there were a number of stand-out moments, such as Gary Player almost making a hole in one at the age of 86!

Not only that, but the second oldest man in the field, Lee Trevino, showed that class is permanent as he made an eagle with his own golf ball at the last hole.

From the oldest in the field to the youngest, with Team Stenson enjoying a superb debut to the event. Henrik, who had taken some stick off his son Karl, the youngest player to ever play in the event at 11-years-old, displayed some superb iron play, as the father and son duo shot a 10-under-par round to sit in a six-way tie for fifth.