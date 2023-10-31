Suspended Tour Pro Bet $116 On Bryson DeChambeau

A Korn Ferry Tour player who has been suspended for betting on tournaments has opened up about the matter.

Jake Staiano was one of two players from the Tour, along with Vince India, to receive a suspension for the violation of the PGA Tour Integrity Program. Staiano’s suspension from PGA Tour-sanctioned competitions began on 11 September and runs until 10 December.

A statement from the PGA Tour didn’t elaborate on the violations. However, Staiano has now appeared on the Any Given Monday podcast to detail events that led to the suspension.

Staiano explained that the violations concerned four bets made in 2021 totalling $116.20. He said he bet $25 on Bryson DeChambeau to make a birdie in a PGA Tour event that year and placed three further bets on him when he took on Brooks Koepka in The Match that November. He also said the three bets placed on that event didn’t appear to be an issue given it was an exhibition.

He explained: “I understand the principles, I understand you can’t bet. They laid it out perfectly. I didn’t deny gambling.

“I’ve accepted my punishment. It is what it is. Fair or not, people can argue that, but one of my biggest things is I want to make sure other guys understand exactly what happened so that they don’t make the same thing mistake. Because it could be career-altering.”

Despite that stark warning, Staiano explained he’s hoping it doesn’t have a long-term effect on his career. He continued: “I’m treating it like it’s not, but you never know, I might never get a chance to get back to Q-School.

"I don’t want that to happen to other people because it sucks, it’s tough. It’s a tough situation, it’s something that I have to live with, but I feel like not only myself but other people can learn from what I did.”

Staiano revealed he first heard from an investigator in May 2023, who flagged up a potential integrity violation via text. He then explained that left him confused over what it concerned given the length of time between the bets and the text.

Then, in July’s The Ascendant on the Korn Ferry Tour, he was approached by an investigator hired by the PGA Tour before another conversation with an investigator a month later, where he admitted to making the four bets.

Further contact was made after August's Albertsons Boise Open before confirmation he would receive the suspension came in September in an email from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

PGA TOUR statement regarding Korn Ferry Tour members Vince India and Jake Staiano pic.twitter.com/bK5zVfaeg0October 27, 2023 See more

Staiano also explained he didn't appeal the decision because of the potentially prohibitive costs of doing so if he lost.

The PGA Tour Integrity Program manual, updated in September 2021, states that its primary purpose is "preventing betting-related corruption in PGA Tour competitions."

Among the prohibited actions is: "Betting on professional golf events." The text covers: "Any covered person, directly or indirectly, betting on the outcome or any other aspect of any PGA Tour event, any other professional golf competition or any elite amateur golf competition (including Olympic Golf) anywhere in the world (Professional Golf Event)."

Staiano has played 17 times on the KFT in the last two seasons, earning $30,910. This year he has played eight times and made three cuts, with one top-25 finish.

India, whose suspension began on 18 September and lasts until 17 March 2024, has yet to comment on his suspension.