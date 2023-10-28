PGA Tour Suspends Two Players For Betting On Tournaments

The PGA Tour have announced the suspensions of Vince India and Jake Staiano for betting violations, with the duo, who both play on the Korn Ferry Tour, being banned for breaching the PGA Tour Integrity Program after they placed bets on competitions. The bets were not on the tournaments they were competing in, but their actions have seen India banned for six months and Staiano for three.

India's suspension from PGA Tour-sanctioned competitions began on 18th September and lasts until 17th March 2024, with Staiano's suspension beginning on the 11th September and running until 10th December 2023.

The Tour are making no further comment on the suspensions at this time. India, 34, is a University of Iowa alum who has played full-time on the KFT since 2019 and has KFT earnings of $569,844.

He had eight top-10 finishes between 2019 - 2023, but didn’t post a top-10 this season in 22 starts, despite making half the cuts. He has three career PGA Tour starts without making a cut.

Staiano, 26, has not played on the PGA Tour but has played 17 times on the KFT over the past two seasons. The Colorado State alum has earned $30,910 from six cuts. This year he has played eight times and made three cuts, with one top-25 finish.

Staiano at the Albertsons Boise Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The tour's Integrity Program manual, updated in September 2021, states that its primary purpose is "preventing betting-related corruption in PGA Tour competitions."

Among the prohibited actions is: "Betting on professional golf events." The text covers: "Any covered person, directly or indirectly, betting on the outcome or any other aspect of any PGA Tour event, any other professional golf competition or any elite amateur golf competition (including Olympic Golf) anywhere in the world (Professional Golf Event)."

In this manual, "Betting" means "(A) placing any money or other thing of value on the occurrence of an uncertain outcome with the expectation of return," or "(B) participating in any fantasy or other game that awards a prize of value, including any free-to-play, paid or daily fantasy game, unless expressly approved by the PGA Tour."

According to a tweet from '@acaseofthegolf1': "Just spoke with Jake and he wanted to clear some things up. 1. He admitted he broke the rules as they were written. 2. He was suspended for 4 total bets. All made in 2021. Three of which were on the Bryson vs Brooks 12 hole match. He bet a TOTAL of $116.20 in the 4 bets."

India's punishment means he could face calls to quit his position as KFT PAC chairman.