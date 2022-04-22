Stephen Curry Launches New Junior Golf Tour

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stephen Curry, three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP, has launched a new junior golf tour as part of his UNDERRATED brand, as he attempts to address some of the inequalities that still exist in the sport today.

The UNDERRATED Golf Tour, an AJGA-accredited junior tour, will host five free events this summer at some of the best courses in America, which includes travel, lodging and meals as players battle to win the season-long Curry Cup.

The Golden State Warriors basketball player has long had an affiliation with golf and was even granted a special invite to play on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 at the Ellie Mae Classic at Stonebrae. Now, he has taken that a step further with UNDERRATED Golf, which he hopes will increase participation numbers among competitive golfers from diverse communities.

“I created UNDERRATED back in 2019 with the goal of celebrating the underdog,” said Curry. “UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. With this inspiration, I am excited to expand the brand into UNDERRATED Golf, which happens to be one of the most inaccessible sports for underrepresented individuals across the globe.

“UNDERRATED Golf will provide equity, access and opportunity, recognising the instrumental role the sport plays as one of the greatest vehicles and connectors for life successes.”

The new venture’s vision is to better reflect and balance the diversity of society and provide access to the countless opportunities that the game brings, both on and off the course. It will also allow young golfers to play on courses they would never have access to, all the while addressing the gender inequity within the sport of golf and beyond, ensuring young female players are given the same opportunities as their male counterparts.

In its first year, the 24 best boys and girls will compete for the Curry Cup at the season-ending UNDERRATED Tour Championship. In the coming years, it is hoped the participant pool will continue to grow, with the ultimate goal being to have a global footprint with the world's best prospects.