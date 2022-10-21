Spieth Shocker: Watch Jordan Miss With Backhanded Tap-In
The three-time Major champion tries and misses left-handed putt in eventful PGA Tour season debut
You can never really sit comfortably when you’re watching Jordan Spieth in action, and it seems nothing has changed as he made his seasonal debut at the CJ Cup.
Spieth started in full Spieth style with an up-and-down from some television cables at his opening hole of the new season.
The three-time Major winner’s round included a nightmare triple bogey, but the main event of the day came on the par-four 16th as Spieth somehow made a complete mess of a tap-in for par.
The 29-year-old Texan inexplicably went for the back-handed attempt from 16 inches, with his left-handed stroke failing to get the ball to drop.
I mean that’s just pathetic lol pic.twitter.com/VP2U73gcU4October 20, 2022
Commentator Trevor Immelman summed it up nicely with a simple: “Oh no Jordan” as the ball sailed by the hole to see yet another stroke dropped.
It was a maddening mistake from one of true entertainers in golf as he carded an opening round of 75 at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina.
Spieth being Spieth, he knocked in his bogey putt, made par on 17 and then stuck in a birdie on the last as he finished at four over and a full 10 shots off the lead.
All in all Spieth had three birdies, four bogeys and that triple bogey on the front nine that really cost him any chance in his first PGA Tour event of the season.
Although the left-handed swipe came in for plenty of criticism, Spieth was still praised for sticking around after what will have been a bitterly disappointing round to sign autographs for his legion of fans at the course.
After two months away from the PGA Tour, at least Spieth hasn’t lost any of the magic that makes him such a draw – with the good, the bad, the sublime and the ridiculous all on show.
Pulled drives, miraculous escapes, a triple bogey, a mental brain fade and the character to respond – finished off with the class to stick around for the fans.
And that’s all after just one round of his new season. Jordan Spieth looks like he’ll be box office viewing once again this season.
Touch of class ✔️A nice up-and-down for @JordanSpieth to start his first round. pic.twitter.com/ISLrYAsYz3October 20, 2022
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
