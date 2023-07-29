'Something I'll Never Forget' - Erik van Rooyen and Caddie Reflect On Emotional Week Playing Together At 3M Open
Erik van Rooyen and Alex Gaugert have been friends since college and were grouped together when Gaugert Monday qualified for the event
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Erik van Rooyen and caddie Alex Gaugert reflected on an emotional week at the 3M Open after the duo played together during the first two rounds of the tournament.
Gaugert had to stand down from his usual duties as a caddie for the South African after he Monday qualified for this week’s event at TPC Twin Cities.
The pair, who have been close friends since their college days at the University of Minnesota, were subsequently grouped together for the first two rounds, with both failing to make the cut, shooting -3 and +6 respectively.
Despite that, the pair were left emotional after a special week together when speaking after their round on Friday. “I mean, it was a dream,” Gauger said.
“It happened fast. Monday qualifiers, you know, never done one and to get through was pretty cool. Then the Tour allowed us to play together, that was really memorable and something we'll never forget.
“After I qualified there were definitely a few tears shed and it was really, really cool. And all the support, all the caddies and even the players, it was nice to get that feeling where everybody's kind of trying to - everyone's lifting you up and telling you "good job." It was cool to kind of have the light shine on you for a week, so it's fun.”
Van Rooyen was similarly reflective. “For me, I'm kind of getting teary here,” he added. “ Like I was talking to a few people earlier in the week when we were playing college together, this was what we were all talking about.
“Oh, man, we're gonna play the PGA TOUR together, we're gonna room together, play practice rounds together. We get to share that a little bit with him on the bag, but with him playing a tournament, it was really, really cool.”
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
In front of friends and family at their home event, the pair also shared a touching embrace and hug on the final fairway after Gaugert’s superb iron shot set up a birdie at the final hole.
“Just taking in the moment,” the American later explained. “You don't get these special moments every single week. This game's hard and it was - it's cool to share that with my best friend, something I'll never forget.”
With the final event of the regular season coming up next week at the Wyndham Championship, Gaugert looked forward to returning to the bag with Van Rooyen certain the pair’s four-year partnership would continue for some while yet.
“Oh, yeah, his job’s safe,” he ended. “Trust me, we’ve been through some highs and we’ve been through some lows together. Nothing can shake us, so we’re all good.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
-
-
Justin Thomas Misses Another Cut To Cast Further Doubt On Playoffs And Ryder Cup Aspirations
The American will now need a big performance at next week's Wyndham Championship to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Pro Plays Round With One Ball To Avoid Disqualification
Ryan McCormick accidentally started his round with the wrong ball and risked disqualification had he lost it due to a Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Justin Thomas Misses Another Cut To Cast Further Doubt On Playoffs And Ryder Cup Aspirations
The American will now need a big performance at next week's Wyndham Championship to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Pro Plays Round With One Ball To Avoid Disqualification
Ryan McCormick accidentally started his round with the wrong ball and risked disqualification had he lost it due to a Model Local Rule
By Ben Fleming Published
-
How Scheffler's Putting Cost Him A Chance Of Major Glory In 2023
While the world No 1 has enjoyed a successful season his putter may have cost him even more success
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Team Announces Apparel Sponsor
Smash GC members Jason Kokrak and Chase Koepka will be sporting Bald Head Blues apparel for the rest of the season
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Country Superstar Luke Combs Works On Golf Swing Ahead Of Concert And Calls Out DJ Khaled
The country music star was seen hitting shots into a practice net before his show
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Erik Van Rooyen's Caddie Set To Play Alongside Him At The 3M Open
Alex Gaugert gained a berth in this weekend's tournament after Monday's qualifiers
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Report: R&A And LIV Golf Bosses Hold Talks At The Open
Martin Slumbers is reported to have met with Yasir Al-Rumayyan at Royal Liverpool on Sunday
By Michael Weston Published
-
Brian Harman Should Be Revered Not Jeered For Tiger-Like Open Clinic
The American faced a few boos at Royal Liverpool – but his performance at The Open deserved better
By Michael Weston Published