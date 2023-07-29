'Something I'll Never Forget' - Erik van Rooyen and Caddie Reflect On Emotional Week Playing Together At 3M Open

Erik van Rooyen and Alex Gaugert have been friends since college and were grouped together when Gaugert Monday qualified for the event

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa poses with his Caddie Alex Gaugert during day three of the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2022
Van Rooyen and Gaugert both missed the cut at the 3M Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Ben Fleming
By Ben Fleming
published

Erik van Rooyen and caddie Alex Gaugert reflected on an emotional week at the 3M Open after the duo played together during the first two rounds of the tournament.

Gaugert had to stand down from his usual duties as a caddie for the South African after he Monday qualified for this week’s event at TPC Twin Cities.

The pair, who have been close friends since their college days at the University of Minnesota, were subsequently grouped together for the first two rounds, with both failing to make the cut, shooting -3 and +6 respectively. 

Despite that, the pair were left emotional after a special week together when speaking after their round on Friday. “I mean, it was a dream,” Gauger said. 

“It happened fast. Monday qualifiers, you know, never done one and to get through was pretty cool. Then the Tour allowed us to play together, that was really memorable and something we'll never forget. 

“After I qualified there were definitely a few tears shed and it was really, really cool. And all the support, all the caddies and even the players, it was nice to get that feeling where everybody's kind of trying to - everyone's lifting you up and telling you "good job." It was cool to kind of have the light shine on you for a week, so it's fun.”

Van Rooyen was similarly reflective. “For me, I'm kind of getting teary here,” he added. “ Like I was talking to a few people earlier in the week when we were playing college together, this was what we were all talking about. 

“Oh, man, we're gonna play the PGA TOUR together, we're gonna room together, play practice rounds together. We get to share that a little bit with him on the bag, but with him playing a tournament, it was really, really cool.”

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

In front of friends and family at their home event, the pair also shared a touching embrace and hug on the final fairway after Gaugert’s superb iron shot set up a birdie at the final hole. 

“Just taking in the moment,” the American later explained. “You don't get these special moments every single week. This game's hard and it was - it's cool to share that with my best friend, something I'll never forget.”

With the final event of the regular season coming up next week at the Wyndham Championship, Gaugert looked forward to returning to the bag with Van Rooyen certain the pair’s four-year partnership would continue for some while yet.

“Oh, yeah, his job’s safe,” he ended. “Trust me, we’ve been through some highs and we’ve been through some lows together. Nothing can shake us, so we’re all good.”

Ben Fleming
Ben Fleming
Contributor

Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸