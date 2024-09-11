'They've Created A Monster' - Solheim Cup Now 'The Best Women's World Event In Sports'
Dame Laura Davies says the Solheim Cup has become the best women's sports event in the world ahead of the 2024 clash in Virginia
Not many people know more about the Solheim Cup than Dame Laura Davies - who was involved in the inaugural event in 1990 and who is still involved as a European vice-captain in the 2024 event this week.
And after watching the event grow and grow over the years, Davies says it's now a "monster" of a spectacle, and the "best women's world event in sports".
The four-time Major champion has played in a record 12 Solheim Cups and won a record 25 points - and is making her fourth appearance as a vice-captain as she assists Suzann Pettersen at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club this week.
And from that very first Solheim Cup at Lake Nona to what will be a huge event in Virginia this week, Davies says the growth has been remarkable.
"From Lake Nona in 1990 and something 1992 and beyond, there's no comparison to what it is now," said Davies ahead of the latest Team USA vs Europe clash.
"The infrastructure, the support the teams get now, it's a world class sporting event. I personally think it's probably the best women's world event in sports."
Last year's tie followed by a quick 12-month turnaround has only served to raise the hype ahead of the latest meeting - and elevate the Solheim Cup to a level hardly recognisable to those early years.
"The drama of the last four or five Cups has been incredible, and it's on the world stage now," said Davies. "People want to watch it. People want to come. We've heard the numbers that are coming this week.
"Back in 1990, there were probably 30, 40 people watching, and you had some of the best golfers in LPGA history, Nancy Lopez, Pat Bradley. It just didn't have this gravitas that it has now.
"But it had to start somewhere. The foresight of the Solheim Family, how they thought of it.
"It was an obvious fit with the Ryder Cup getting stronger and stronger, but they were the ones that stepped up. They've created a monster, and it's great fun to be involved in it."
With 87 professional wins and as a 2015 inductee into the World Golf Hall of Fame, Davies has vast experience for Europe to lean on this week - in a role she wouldn't call a job as it's such an enjoyable experience.
"Well, just supporting the captain, making sure the players have got what they want, get them where they need to be, watching them play, encouraging them," added Davies. "It's just a role that it's really good fun, to be honest with you.
"To call it a job is not really accurate. It's great to be involved with these young players; they're so good. Such a nice group of girls as well, which is fun for me to be around them because obviously I don't play anymore.
"The whole week so far has been great. The facilities that they've given us are out of this world. It's one of the best. We've been to some great venues, but this is getting close to the top of the list, especially if we win."
