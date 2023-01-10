Social Media Undecided Over Whether Golfer’s ‘Hole-In-One’ Counts

Anyone who plays golf will be acutely aware of its ability to offer up great highs followed by crushing lows, sometimes in the space of two shots. However, for one player enjoying a round of foursomes (alternative shot), it is hard to imagine the experience on a single hole being more bittersweet.

Details of the incident, posted on Twitter by popular golf statistician Lou Stagner, explain how, during the round at West Essex Golf Club near London, the player’s foursomes partner hit a tee shot out of bounds on a par 3. It was left to the other player to attempt to recover the situation, and he did it in style, securing his first-ever ace and halving the hole. The question is, though, does it really count as a hole-in-one?

Dude was playing alternate shot and his partner hit one OB on a par 3. He stepped up to hit the teams third shot and holed out.Does it count as an ace? 🤔 Thanks to my buddy @petespetes who saw this on reddit and passed it along.

That prompted a fierce debate on Twitter, and, to try and settle it, Stagner even set up a vote simply asking, 'should it “count”?' Finally, almost 14,000 votes later, the results are in, and the public has good news for the player, with 61.1% voting “yes,” 23.4% voting “no,” and 15.4% voting “It’s complicated.”

Even the player in question, Jonny Gaffney, who is a vice-captain at the club, entered the debate and seemed to take the incident in good spirits. He wrote: “1. It was my personal first swing at the hole so I’m counting it and it’s a great story. 2. It’s an individual HiO but a Team Par 3. My partner owes me beer for life.”

This was me. Based on comments on Reddit and here:1. It was my personal first swing at the hole so I'm counting it and it's a great story.2. It's an individual HiO but a Team Par3. My partner owes me beer for life.Still an awesome feeling to see it drop.

The incident evokes memories of 1999 when Fred Couples hit a famous “hole-in-three” at the par 3 17th at TPC Sawgrass during the Players Championship. Back then, he hit the first shot into the water surrounding the island green before holing his next attempt to save par, so at least the player is in good company.

It’s the kind of incident that could see debating rage endlessly. However, while individuals will have their own opinion on the matter, one thing is certain: it serves as a memorable story the player can look back on fondly for years to come.