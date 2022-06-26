Social Media Reacts To Thrilling Haotong Li Victory

Li produced a 50-foot putt at the first playoff hole to claim an emotional victory. Check out how social media reacted here

Li celebrates with his caddie
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

At the BMW International Open, Haotong Li claimed an emotional victory with a 50-foot putt at the first playoff hole securing his first title in four and a half years. There's no denying it was an incredible moment as, just 10 months ago, the 26-year-old revealed he considered walking away from the game as he fell out of the World's top 450.

Following Thomas Pieters' missed putt to keep the match alive, the emotion overwhelmed Li, with the Chinese star crying with his caddie and friends on the 18th green.

Some felt the emotion was slightly over the top, whilst some felt it was completely justified. However, some noted that Li didn't really acknowledge Pieters or his caddie following the playoff. Either way, it was yet more drama added to the pot.

Below, we've trawled through Twitter to find some of the reactions, with a number of big names voicing their views on the thrilling finale.

The Winning Moment

Well, firstly, we should see the incredible winning moments again...

See more
See more

So, how did social media react? Let's take a look.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.