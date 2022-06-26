Social Media Reacts To Thrilling Haotong Li Victory

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the BMW International Open, Haotong Li claimed an emotional victory with a 50-foot putt at the first playoff hole securing his first title in four and a half years. There's no denying it was an incredible moment as, just 10 months ago, the 26-year-old revealed he considered walking away from the game as he fell out of the World's top 450.

Following Thomas Pieters' missed putt to keep the match alive, the emotion overwhelmed Li, with the Chinese star crying with his caddie and friends on the 18th green.

Some felt the emotion was slightly over the top, whilst some felt it was completely justified. However, some noted that Li didn't really acknowledge Pieters or his caddie following the playoff. Either way, it was yet more drama added to the pot.

Below, we've trawled through Twitter to find some of the reactions, with a number of big names voicing their views on the thrilling finale.

The Winning Moment

Well, firstly, we should see the incredible winning moments again...

Wow! 🤯Haotong Li wins in style. One of the best putts he will hit in his career!#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/1SeNxC9qa9June 26, 2022 See more

Passion. Emotion.Haotong Li showing how much it means to win 🏆#BMWInternationalOpen pic.twitter.com/3MZPCnoTtnJune 26, 2022 See more

So, how did social media react? Let's take a look.

Great win for @haotong_li Out of the darkness and into the winner’s circle..Worked extremely hard to get back there.A shout out to @Thomas_Pieters for great entertainment this afternoon.@DPWorldTourJune 26, 2022 See more

I understand that some will give @haotong_li a hard time for his reaction to Pieters.Let’s all give him the benefit of the doubt. I’m sure he will seek out Thomas quickly and offer him a proper handshake.Strong emotions because of what he has been through.June 26, 2022 See more

Incredible to watch that performance from @haotong_li. That was proper emotion! Never seen a guy work as hard as he does, hours and hours of practice and patience. Found it funny listening to that interview, bad language 🤷🏻‍♂️ absolutely brilliant Enjoy the celebrations 🏆🍾June 26, 2022 See more

Anyone getting all po-faced and sanctimonious about Haotong Li’s exuberant celebration and brief handshake must have no idea of just how dark a place he was in with his game a couple of years ago. He was completely overcome with emotion, cut him some slackJune 26, 2022 See more

I know he's emotional - bloody hell, is he - but Haotong Li should at least have tried to shake hands with Thomas Pieters, especially after such a great battleJune 26, 2022 See more

Completely unprofessional to start such an over the top celebration before shaking Pieters' hand. Ignored Pieters' caddy too. Embarrassing and awkward ending to such an exciting tournament and playoffJune 26, 2022 See more

The fruity language doesn’t offend me but Li didn’t make any effort to shake hands with Pieters after winning which is a bit rum. pic.twitter.com/9iywBES3BxJune 26, 2022 See more

Goodness! Haven't seen such emotions for a long time...Congratulations @haotong_li! Obviously feels great to get back in the winner's circle. Moving provisionally to #138 in the world rankings. #OWGR #BMWIntlOpen pic.twitter.com/UuszSDJPs9June 26, 2022 See more

All understandable, including the language. He’s just emerged from the darkest of places. Those who criticise have obviously never been there 👏👏June 26, 2022 See more

The emotions were totally ok, the language wasn’t!! My 7 year old grandson was watching. You can’t hit the mute button instantly.June 26, 2022 See more

Just a regular 4 to win, flirt with water twice, thin a chip and hole a monster putt up a tier. I can understand the guys emotions after all the missed cuts he’s gone through!June 26, 2022 See more

Li’s played incredible golf this weekend. It’s been an emotional rollercoaster in Bavaria but this finish was magic https://t.co/OcYWobfzRBJune 26, 2022 See more

Pieters did manage to grab his hand in all that, just before Pieters’ caddie kinda chest bumped him. Agree though - was a bit much.June 26, 2022 See more