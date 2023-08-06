Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Incredible 58

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier, Bryson DeChambeau joined an incredibly rare group of players to shoot 58 in tournament play! Carding 13 birdies and a bogey, the American was on incredible form as he picked up his first LIV Golf title.

Understandably, the incredible feat was heavily reacted to on social media, with many media outlets, golfers and fans taking to social to give their views and feelings about DeChambeau's amazing golf.

First things first, let's watch the final putt on the 18th hole which secured the 58, as well as the reaction from the man himself.

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) A photo posted by on

Phil Mickelson also responded to DeChambeau's celebration - a celebration which was somewhat similar to Mickelson's at the 2004 Masters, in which Lefty jumped into the air following his first Major scalp.

(Image credit: Twitter: @PhilMickelson)

It wasn't just the six-time Major winner who reacted, with the best reactions on social listed below.

No matter who or where you are playing, 58 on a Sunday to win is an incredible accomplishment! Congrats @b_dechambeau on your win today at the Greenbrier.August 6, 2023 See more

Bryson Dechambeau just shot a 58. That’s insane. People don’t even shoot that during 4 man scrambles with mulligansAugust 6, 2023 See more

Bryson DeChambeau shoots 58 in the final round of @livgolf_league Greenbrier. Other notable rounds of 58 by professional tour:PGA - Jim FurykJapan - Ryo Ishikawa, Seong-hyeon KimKFT - Stephen JagerChallenge - Alejandro del ReyAugust 6, 2023 See more

What a win for Bryson !! For me Bryson should be in the Ryder cup team 👀 @b_dechambeau @RyderCupUSA #myopinionAugust 6, 2023 See more

119 shots for 36 holes. Read that again…61/58 - that’s to play two FULL rounds of golf. OUTRAGEOUS!!Many people struggle to break 100 on regular courses, little less one set up for tournament play. Hard to fathom what @b_dechambeau has just done. #LIVGolf #BrysonDeChambeau pic.twitter.com/E1zeZ3vavFAugust 6, 2023 See more

Bryson Dechambeau just shot 61-58 over the weekend to win. Put him on the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/n3SJaKaXNcAugust 6, 2023 See more

Bryson DeChambeau just shot 58 and won on LIV at The Greenbrier. Absurd. pic.twitter.com/BMEyhR3KhZAugust 6, 2023 See more

Bryson DeChambeau 58 was something very special today, no one can deny thatAugust 6, 2023 See more

A signed scorecard for the history books!@b_dechambeau shoots 58 at #LIVGolf Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/hPV32VOIIJAugust 6, 2023 See more

WOW! Bryson DeChambeau just put on a clinic with a 58 in today’s LIV Golf final round at the Greenbrier. pic.twitter.com/wbBzVv2UW9August 6, 2023 See more

Bryson Dechambeau 61-58 on consecutive days is more than impressive.August 6, 2023 See more

Bryson DeChambeau shooting 58 to win the LIV Greenbrier. Surely has to go to Rome for Team USA #LIVGolfAugust 6, 2023 See more

What a hell of a round by Bryson Dechambeau !!!! 58. That’s ridiculous #LIVGolfAugust 6, 2023 See more

I’ve got to give Bryson DeChambeau his due. I’m not a fan, but a 58 today at Greenbrier is incredible. Jim Furyk shot a 58 at The Travelers. Just stunning.August 6, 2023 See more