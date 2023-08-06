Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Incredible 58
Safe to say, social media was rather impressed by the American's 12-under round at LIV Golf Greenbrier
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
On Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier, Bryson DeChambeau joined an incredibly rare group of players to shoot 58 in tournament play! Carding 13 birdies and a bogey, the American was on incredible form as he picked up his first LIV Golf title.
Understandably, the incredible feat was heavily reacted to on social media, with many media outlets, golfers and fans taking to social to give their views and feelings about DeChambeau's amazing golf.
First things first, let's watch the final putt on the 18th hole which secured the 58, as well as the reaction from the man himself.
A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau)
A photo posted by on
Phil Mickelson also responded to DeChambeau's celebration - a celebration which was somewhat similar to Mickelson's at the 2004 Masters, in which Lefty jumped into the air following his first Major scalp.
It wasn't just the six-time Major winner who reacted, with the best reactions on social listed below.
No matter who or where you are playing, 58 on a Sunday to win is an incredible accomplishment! Congrats @b_dechambeau on your win today at the Greenbrier.August 6, 2023
Bryson Dechambeau just shot a 58. That’s insane. People don’t even shoot that during 4 man scrambles with mulligansAugust 6, 2023
Bryson DeChambeau shoots 58 in the final round of @livgolf_league Greenbrier. Other notable rounds of 58 by professional tour:PGA - Jim FurykJapan - Ryo Ishikawa, Seong-hyeon KimKFT - Stephen JagerChallenge - Alejandro del ReyAugust 6, 2023
What a win for Bryson !! For me Bryson should be in the Ryder cup team 👀 @b_dechambeau @RyderCupUSA #myopinionAugust 6, 2023
119 shots for 36 holes. Read that again…61/58 - that’s to play two FULL rounds of golf. OUTRAGEOUS!!Many people struggle to break 100 on regular courses, little less one set up for tournament play. Hard to fathom what @b_dechambeau has just done. #LIVGolf #BrysonDeChambeau pic.twitter.com/E1zeZ3vavFAugust 6, 2023
Bryson Dechambeau just shot 61-58 over the weekend to win. Put him on the Ryder Cup. pic.twitter.com/n3SJaKaXNcAugust 6, 2023
Bryson DeChambeau just shot 58 and won on LIV at The Greenbrier. Absurd. pic.twitter.com/BMEyhR3KhZAugust 6, 2023
Bryson DeChambeau 58 was something very special today, no one can deny thatAugust 6, 2023
A signed scorecard for the history books!@b_dechambeau shoots 58 at #LIVGolf Greenbrier pic.twitter.com/hPV32VOIIJAugust 6, 2023
WOW! Bryson DeChambeau just put on a clinic with a 58 in today’s LIV Golf final round at the Greenbrier. pic.twitter.com/wbBzVv2UW9August 6, 2023
Bryson Dechambeau 61-58 on consecutive days is more than impressive.August 6, 2023
Bryson DeChambeau shooting 58 to win the LIV Greenbrier. Surely has to go to Rome for Team USA #LIVGolfAugust 6, 2023
What a hell of a round by Bryson Dechambeau !!!! 58. That’s ridiculous #LIVGolfAugust 6, 2023
I’ve got to give Bryson DeChambeau his due. I’m not a fan, but a 58 today at Greenbrier is incredible. Jim Furyk shot a 58 at The Travelers. Just stunning.August 6, 2023
Bryson Dechambeau take a bow son. A 58 to win!!!! Holy molly! And that was with a bogey. And it could have been a 54!😀😀😀 That was brilliant golf. @livgolf_league #LIVGolfAugust 6, 2023
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'He Was With Me Out There All Day Today' - DeChambeau Dedicates 58 To Late Father
The victory was the first since the unfortunate passing of his father in November 2022
By James Nursey Published
-
Alex Fitzpatrick Secures First Pro Title With Classy Final Round
A final round 68 gave Sheffield golfer Fitzpatrick a five-shot win at St Mellion in the British Challenge
By James Nursey Published