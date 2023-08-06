Social Media Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau's Incredible 58

Safe to say, social media was rather impressed by the American's 12-under round at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau jumps in the air on the 18th green
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

On Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier, Bryson DeChambeau joined an incredibly rare group of players to shoot 58 in tournament play! Carding 13 birdies and a bogey, the American was on incredible form as he picked up his first LIV Golf title.

Understandably, the incredible feat was heavily reacted to on social media, with many media outlets, golfers and fans taking to social to give their views and feelings about DeChambeau's amazing golf.

First things first, let's watch the final putt on the 18th hole which secured the 58, as well as the reaction from the man himself. 

A post shared by LIV Golf (@livgolf_league)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau)

A photo posted by on

Phil Mickelson also responded to DeChambeau's celebration - a celebration which was somewhat similar to Mickelson's at the 2004 Masters, in which Lefty jumped into the air following his first Major scalp.

A tweet by Phil Mickelson

(Image credit: Twitter: @PhilMickelson)

It wasn't just the six-time Major winner who reacted, with the best reactions on social listed below.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest