Sky Sports Golf Begins Long-Term Adidas Deal At The Open Championship

Sky Sports Golf has agreed a new long-term deal for adidas to become the broadcaster's official apparel supplier.

All of Sky Sports' staff at the 152nd Open will be kitted out with adidas apparel, shoes, and accessories as the partnership begins its aim to "ensure every moment on and off the course is as engaging, entertaining and more accessible than ever before" while trying to attract more fans and players to the sport.

The largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe already supports the Ladies European Tour and the AIG Women's Open, and Sky Sports' own involvement with both will allow the pair to further promote the women's game.

adidas also said it wants the partnership with Sky Sports Golf to encourage more young people to take up the game and inspire a new generation of golfers by "championing change and progress within the golf community."

Discussing the long-term deal, Director of Golf for Sky Sports, Jason Wessley, said: “It’s fantastic to collaborate with adidas, a brand leading the way in golf innovation and partnerships in recent years.

Fit check 🔥Sky Sports and adidas strike new multi-year deal to become the official apparel partner for Sky Sports Golf 👕⛳July 15, 2024

"We have a great opportunity to connect and relate to a younger audience, and all of us at Sky Sports Golf look forward to building our partnership with adidas over the coming years.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Law, General Manager at adidas – EMEA, said: “We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Sky Sports Golf. This partnership will further elevate our position as a sports brand in golf, reaching not only a wider golf audience, but all sports fans that follow along the vast Sky Sports network.

“The opportunity to drive further awareness in women’s golf is particularly thrilling, as our current partnerships with the Ladies European Tour and the AIG Women’s Open are perfectly complemented with this new agreement.

"Our shared efforts with Sky to make a meaningful impact at grassroots level in golf, while encouraging more people to play the sport and give aspiring athletes the opportunity to achieve their dreams, is something we are looking forward to seeing become a reality.”

HOW TO WATCH THE OPEN IN THE UK

Sky Sports Golf will show all four days of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, with coverage starting at 6:30am BST on Thursday and Friday before ending at 9:00pm BST.

Saturday's coverage begins at 9am BST and lasts until after the final putt is holed, while it is a similar story on Sunday with live programming starting at 8am BST.