Sky Sports Golf Begins Long-Term Adidas Deal At The Open Championship
adidas has become the official apparel partner of Sky Sports Golf and all on-screen staff at Royal Troon will wear the brand
Sky Sports Golf has agreed a new long-term deal for adidas to become the broadcaster's official apparel supplier.
All of Sky Sports' staff at the 152nd Open will be kitted out with adidas apparel, shoes, and accessories as the partnership begins its aim to "ensure every moment on and off the course is as engaging, entertaining and more accessible than ever before" while trying to attract more fans and players to the sport.
The largest sportswear manufacturer in Europe already supports the Ladies European Tour and the AIG Women's Open, and Sky Sports' own involvement with both will allow the pair to further promote the women's game.
adidas also said it wants the partnership with Sky Sports Golf to encourage more young people to take up the game and inspire a new generation of golfers by "championing change and progress within the golf community."
Discussing the long-term deal, Director of Golf for Sky Sports, Jason Wessley, said: “It’s fantastic to collaborate with adidas, a brand leading the way in golf innovation and partnerships in recent years.
Fit check 🔥Sky Sports and adidas strike new multi-year deal to become the official apparel partner for Sky Sports Golf 👕⛳July 15, 2024
"We have a great opportunity to connect and relate to a younger audience, and all of us at Sky Sports Golf look forward to building our partnership with adidas over the coming years.”
Meanwhile, Andrew Law, General Manager at adidas – EMEA, said: “We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Sky Sports Golf. This partnership will further elevate our position as a sports brand in golf, reaching not only a wider golf audience, but all sports fans that follow along the vast Sky Sports network.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“The opportunity to drive further awareness in women’s golf is particularly thrilling, as our current partnerships with the Ladies European Tour and the AIG Women’s Open are perfectly complemented with this new agreement.
"Our shared efforts with Sky to make a meaningful impact at grassroots level in golf, while encouraging more people to play the sport and give aspiring athletes the opportunity to achieve their dreams, is something we are looking forward to seeing become a reality.”
HOW TO WATCH THE OPEN IN THE UK
Sky Sports Golf will show all four days of the 152nd Open at Royal Troon, with coverage starting at 6:30am BST on Thursday and Friday before ending at 9:00pm BST.
Saturday's coverage begins at 9am BST and lasts until after the final putt is holed, while it is a similar story on Sunday with live programming starting at 8am BST.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
We Loved This Bag Boy Travel Bag And You Will Too Thanks To It's 36% Prime Day Discount
Right now, one of our favorite golf travel bags from Bag Boy has a mammoth 36% off so act fast!
By Sonny Evans Published
-
Need To Stock Up On Golf Balls For Summer? Here Are 9 Amazing Deals On Amazon Prime Day
A golf ball is one of the crucial aspects when it comes to golf and, in this post, we have picked out nine models that are currently discounted during Amazon Prime Day
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Where Every Open Venue Ranks In Our Top 100
Get to know your Open Championship venues past and present - and find out where they can be found on our Top 100 list
By Michael Weston Published
-
Live Updates: Bryson DeChambeau Press Conference At The Open
The US Open champion speaks to the media this morning at Royal Troon
By James Nursey Last updated
-
Who Designed 2024 Open Host Venue Royal Troon?
The Open returns to Troon on the Ayrshire coast for the 10th time this week - 101 years after the tournament was first played there
By James Nursey Published
-
5 LIV Golfers Bookies Tip To Emulate Bryson DeChambeau At The Open
DeChambeau's stunning US Open triumph last month has given his fellow players in the breakaway LIV circuit hope of following his footsteps and landing a Major
By James Nursey Published
-
What To Wear For A Day Watching Professional Golf
Polo shirt? Golf shoes? Jeans? What to (and not) wear for a day when attending a professional golf event
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Explains Scottish Open Disappointment And Thanks Henrik Stenson Ahead Of Open Debut
Aberg is preparing for his Open bow after turning pro last year and refuses to be dishearten by his collapse at the Renaissance Club
By James Nursey Published
-
How The Prize Money Compares In The Four Men’s Golf Majors
With a prize fund of $17 million on offer at the 152nd Open Championship, how does the fund compare to the three other men's major championships?
By Conor Keenan Published
-
'Tiger Woods Needs To Be On The Right Side Of The Draw To Even Make The Cut'
How will Tiger Woods get on at Royal Troon this week? Golf Monthly writers make their predictions...
By Elliott Heath Published