Sir Nick Faldo Announces Retirement From Broadcasting
The six-time Major champion will hang up his headset after August's Wyndham Championship
Sir Nick Faldo has announced that this year will be his last as a broadcaster for NBC and the Golf Channel.
The six-time Major champion has been a prominent voice on golf telecasts since 2006, and has decided to step down from the tower after the Wydham Championship in August - the same tournament where he made his debut in the studio. He has spent 18 years as a golf broadcaster and 16 years with CBS and the Golf Channel.
Faldo, who will be 65 in July, cited a quote - "the mistake you make is that you think you have time" - and says it reminded him "that we should not waste a moment of it and to spend more time with the people we love."
The three-time Open champion and three-time Masters winner says he will entertain other opportunities and partnerships now including his Faldo Design business, the Faldo Series amateur golf tour and a new whisky project. He has recently relocated to Montana, where he plans to spend more time with his wife Lindsay and their dogs as well as their farm animals with a new Faldo Farm currently under construction.
"As for me, I hope to often be found out back on the East Gallatin River, with a road, waiters, and the local trout," Faldo said.
"After much consideration and discussions late last year with my business manager and more privately with my wife, Lindsay, we together concluded, and I decided that I will step down from Tower 18. It was "a great run" since October 2006, when I was privilged to become the Lead Golf Analyst for CBS and to have the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz," Faldo said in a statement.
"Cheers and thank you for all the wonder years both on and off the course," he concluded."
