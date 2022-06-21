Sir Nick Faldo Announces Retirement From Broadcasting

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sir Nick Faldo has announced that this year will be his last as a broadcaster for NBC and the Golf Channel.

The six-time Major champion has been a prominent voice on golf telecasts since 2006, and has decided to step down from the tower after the Wydham Championship in August - the same tournament where he made his debut in the studio. He has spent 18 years as a golf broadcaster and 16 years with CBS and the Golf Channel.

Faldo, who will be 65 in July, cited a quote - "the mistake you make is that you think you have time" - and says it reminded him "that we should not waste a moment of it and to spend more time with the people we love."

The three-time Open champion and three-time Masters winner says he will entertain other opportunities and partnerships now including his Faldo Design business, the Faldo Series amateur golf tour and a new whisky project. He has recently relocated to Montana, where he plans to spend more time with his wife Lindsay and their dogs as well as their farm animals with a new Faldo Farm currently under construction.

"As for me, I hope to often be found out back on the East Gallatin River, with a road, waiters, and the local trout," Faldo said.

"After much consideration and discussions late last year with my business manager and more privately with my wife, Lindsay, we together concluded, and I decided that I will step down from Tower 18. It was "a great run" since October 2006, when I was privilged to become the Lead Golf Analyst for CBS and to have the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz," Faldo said in a statement.

"Cheers and thank you for all the wonder years both on and off the course," he concluded."