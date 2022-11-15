Shot Scope Launches Limited Edition World Cup Laser Rangefinders
Make the most of the new customisation programme while you can
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Shot Scope, an industry leader in advanced GPS and shot tracking technology, have launched a branding and customisation programme for laser rangefinders – with a limited-edition England World Cup design proving immensely popular.
In response to high demand, and in celebration of the World Cup, the big-name brand have created an England World Cup PRO LX+ and PRO LX Laser Rangefinder. These will be available to buy directly at the Shot Scope website.
"We are very excited to now offer customisation and branding on our PRO LX and PRO LX+ rangefinders," said Gavin Dear, Chief Commercial Officer, Shot Scope. "Limited edition merchandise remains a very popular category in golf with players of every generation and ability. Ahead of the World Cup, we are pleased to offer a unique product for England fans to showcase their support."
The new customisation service comes hot on the heels of the recent successful launch of the Shot Scope PRO LX+ earlier this year - a product that has redefined the laser rangefinder category in golf and is the game’s first device to feature GPS-powered distances and artificial intelligence for personalised performance tracking.
The PRO LX+ is the only rangefinder to offer three products in one - a rangefinder, GPS powered distances and performance tracking - making one of the best golf rangefinders on the market. Featuring a wealth of benefits, including adaptive slope technology and a 900-yard range (accurate to one yard), the PRO LX+ provides golfers with the most comprehensive on-course offering to help improve their golf game.
The World Cup gets under way on Sunday, November 20, with England kicking off their campaign on Monday against Iran.
Shot Scope Laser Rangefinder deals
Shot Scope Pro LX+ Laser Rangefinder | £50 off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was £329.99 Now £279.99
This Shot Scope Pro LX+ rangefinder (opens in new tab) is designed with functionality in mind, with laser-like accuracy, GPS distances and shot tracking combined in a premium product. Now, with £50 off, it is certainly a great option for anyone's golf bag.
Shot Scope Pro LX Rangefinder | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf (opens in new tab)
Was £229.99 Now £179.99
You can also get the regular LX model with £50 off right now. We liked its ergonomic shape, Slope mode and the option of a red or black display depending on the light conditions.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1