Shot Scope Launches Limited Edition World Cup Laser Rangefinders

Shot Scope, an industry leader in advanced GPS and shot tracking technology, have launched a branding and customisation programme for laser rangefinders – with a limited-edition England World Cup design proving immensely popular.

In response to high demand, and in celebration of the World Cup, the big-name brand have created an England World Cup PRO LX+ and PRO LX Laser Rangefinder. These will be available to buy directly at the Shot Scope website.

"We are very excited to now offer customisation and branding on our PRO LX and PRO LX+ rangefinders," said Gavin Dear, Chief Commercial Officer, Shot Scope. "Limited edition merchandise remains a very popular category in golf with players of every generation and ability. Ahead of the World Cup, we are pleased to offer a unique product for England fans to showcase their support."

The new customisation service comes hot on the heels of the recent successful launch of the Shot Scope PRO LX+ earlier this year - a product that has redefined the laser rangefinder category in golf and is the game’s first device to feature GPS-powered distances and artificial intelligence for personalised performance tracking.

The PRO LX+ is the only rangefinder to offer three products in one - a rangefinder, GPS powered distances and performance tracking - making one of the best golf rangefinders on the market. Featuring a wealth of benefits, including adaptive slope technology and a 900-yard range (accurate to one yard), the PRO LX+ provides golfers with the most comprehensive on-course offering to help improve their golf game.

The World Cup gets under way on Sunday, November 20, with England kicking off their campaign on Monday against Iran.

Shot Scope Laser Rangefinder deals