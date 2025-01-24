Worrying PGA Tour Trend Hits Fresh Low As American Express TV Ratings Revealed
A combination of Sepp Straka's unchallenged march to victory and an NFL play-off game taking place saw PGA Tour TV ratings take a huge hit on Sunday...
TV viewing figures for the final round of the 2025 American Express were almost 60% down on Nick Dunlap's victory in 2024 and close to 40% behind Jon Rahm's win in 2023, according to Sports Business Journal's Josh Carpenter.
Sepp Straka faced a largely unchallenged march towards his third PGA Tour success at the Pete Dye Stadium Course, ultimately triumphing by two on 25-under ahead of Justin Thomas.
However, a relatively small number of people witnessed the Austrian's achievement on TV, with just 232,000 people tuning in.
In 2024, when an amateur Dunlap did an extraordinarily good job of holding off Xander Schauffele and Thomas, 534,000 people watched on Golf Channel. The year before, 391,000 switched over to see Rahm beat Davis Thompson by a stroke.
While the lack of a genuine threat from other players to Straka's title charge was almost certainly one determining factor behind the low numbers, the American Express also faced the unenviable task of going up against one of the NFL's divisional play-off games last Sunday.
Sepp Straka’s win at the AmEx on Sunday drew 232,000 viewers on Golf Channel. Last year: 534k for Nick Dunlap, the first amateur winner on tour in 30+ years. Two years ago: 391k for Jon Rahm. pic.twitter.com/1T5JbfI1xUJanuary 23, 2025
Not long after Straka had teed off in California (10:50am PT), the Philadelphia Eagles kicked off against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field (8pm ET). Much of the US is likely to have turned their attention to the Eagles' snow-game success, drastically reducing the chances of golf being on TVs across the country.
In 2024, over 90% of the top-200 most-watched telecasts in the USA belonged to sport while in excess of 125 of those programs were NFL-related. Golf, whose most popular event is always the final round of The Masters, didn't even find its way into the top-200.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That fact is almost exclusively the reason for this week's Farmers Insurance Open being the only PGA Tour event to take place Wednesday through Saturday.
Other unhelpful issues the American Express was forced to deal with included Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele's respective withdrawals - Scheffler was recovering from hand surgery while Schauffele was reportedly dealing with a right rib issue - and a frustratingly slow pace of play, with the leaders taking almost six hours to complete.
Sliding TV ratings on the PGA Tour is far from a new event, with the trend continuing from prior to 2024. And despite a promising start to the tech-infused league, TGL's week three match-up between New York and Atlanta Drive suffered a similar downturn in fortunes.
The first two weeks had averaged around a million viewers per contest, but Atlanta Drive's 4-0 sweep of New York brought in only 682,000 - roughly a 30% hit. Week four's clash between Rory McIlroy's Boston Common GC and Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links GC is expected to arrest that slide and then some, however, as the most-anticipated contest of the season takes place at SoFi Center.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Golf Rules Refresher: Unplayable Ball Essentials
Here we give you all the information you need when you find your ball in an unplayable position on the golf course. You have options to consider.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Win A HackMotion Pro Wrist Sensor And A Personalized Swing Review by Golf Monthly Top 50 coach Trey Niven
Enter here for your chance to win this fantastic prize...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
PGA Tour Rookie Achieves Rare Feat At Torrey Pines - That's Not Been Done In 5 Years
In just his third event since winning his PGA Tour card, Danny Walker managed to hit all 18 greens in regulation on the South Course at Torrey Pines - something last achieved in 2019
By Paul Higham Published
-
Big Names Missing The 2025 Farmers Insurance Open
The PGA Tour's latest event is the Farmers Insurance Open, but there are a number of big names not in the field at Torrey Pines Golf Course
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Back When Tiger Was Playing And Winning, It Was The Event To Come To’ - Has The Farmers Insurance Open Declined?
A number of names have withdrawn from the event in Torrey Pines, with both Jason Day and Charley Hoffman expressing their thoughts on how the tournament stands
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Would This PGA Tour Player Do If He Were Commissioner For The Day?
Charley Hoffman has revealed that, if he were the PGA Tour commissioner for the day, he would look at one particular aspect and 'juggle up' the circuit's schedule
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open: Live Streams, TV Channels, Times For Round Two On Thursday
Details on broadcasts across ESPN+, CBS, Golf Channel, Sky Sports, as Golf Monthly explains how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open on the 2025 PGA Tour.
By Patrick Fletcher Last updated
-
'Those Two Don't Go Together' - Justin Thomas Points Out What Fans Might Have To Give Up If They Want Faster Play On Tour
Thomas was discussing pace of play on tour after Atlanta Drive's 4-0 win over New York in TGL - where a 40-second shot clock has been well received by fans
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Netflix Reveals Player Line-Up For Season 3 Of 'Full Swing'
It's been revealed that the golf docuseries will return for a third year on February 25th, with a host of huge names and tournaments set to feature
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Seth Waugh Calls LIV 'A Failed Economic Experiment' And Suggests Donald Trump And Scott O'Neil Could Increase PGA Tour-PIF Deal Chances
Speaking to Golfweek, the former PGA of America boss explained why all parties need a deal and why one might be helped along by two fresh faces...
By Jonny Leighfield Published