'Shocker' - Pros And Caddies React To Brutal Qatar Masters Pin Position

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With plenty of golf going on around the world, it was the action at the Qatar Masters which seemed to be creating the biggest talking point, with DP World Tour players and caddies taking to social media to voice their thoughts about a pin position on the par-3 8th hole.

Measuring around 165-yards on the second day, you would have thought that it would be no problem for the world's elite. However, with a front pin position, many players and caddies couldn't quite believe what they were seeing, with experienced Tour caddie, Sean McDonagh producing an extremely amusing tweet following the conclusion on Friday.

Whoever picked that pin on 8 today on @DPWorldTour needs to limit the amount of vino 🍷 consumed 🙈#shockerMarch 25, 2022 See more

In the tweet, McDonagh, who has worked with the likes of Andy Sullivan, Bill Haas, Chris Wood and Lucas Bjerregaard, said: "Whoever picked that pin on 8 today on @DPWorldTour needs to limit the amount of vino consumed #shocker."

The tweet then led to a funny interaction between the caddie and four-time DP World Tour winner, Sullivan, who commented: "I’m dying have a guess where we were," before explaining that he was: "About 10 feet past and left and then 8 feet coming back!"

Along with Sullivan, Scott Hend responded: "I guess the head was spinning when he decided on 8 after he did the pin placement on 9..... Ridiculous stuff, green keeper's revenge day," whilst Eddie Pepperell tweeted: "I know who picked it… Shocker indeed."

Ross Fisher also briefly had his say on the matter, with the 41-year-old tweeting: "Pleased with how I battled the last 8 holes after a tough opening 10 . Course played tough with a strong breeze and greens firming and crusting up but was a great challenge. Some dicey pins NO 8!! Glad to get through to the weekend for some more fun."