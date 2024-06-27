Seth Waugh Moving Into New Role After Announcing He Will Step Down As PGA Of America CEO

Seth Waugh has announced he will be stepping down as PGA of America CEO when his contract expires on June 30.

Waugh has been in the role for six years, having replaced Pete Bevacqua in 2018, and has helped golf in America navigate some difficult and controversial topics such as the planned merger between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF, the golf ball rollback, and the Covid pandemic.

The former CEO of Deutsche Bank Americas revealed he will not be departing the organization completely, however, moving over to become a 'Senior Advisor' at the PGA of America.

The PGA's chief championships officer - Kerry Haigh - will serve as interim CEO while "a national search" for Waugh's replacement is carried out. However, Haigh will not be considered as the next permanent CEO, the PGA has said.

In a statement released by the PGA, Waugh said: "I recently informed the board that I would not be renewing my contract that is set to expire on June 30, but am honored to continue to serve the association as a Senior Advisor. It has been an absolute privilege and honor to serve as the CEO of the PGA of America for the past six years.

A statement from CEO Seth Waugh. pic.twitter.com/TTNgslq0sFJune 26, 2024

“I am proud of all that we have accomplished for our more than 30,000 members and the game. I have enjoyed every moment serving alongside all of my colleagues, all the various officers and board members and getting to know so many of our dedicated members who are on the front line of the game that we love every day of the year.

"The day-to-day game has never been stronger, more beloved or better positioned for the future because of their passion and how we have all worked together to make millions of lives better through our remarkable sport. The goal from the start was to leave the room better than we found it and I believe that together we have done just that.”

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, PGA of America President John Lindert was highly complimentary of Waugh in his brief statement thanking the departing CEO for his hard work over the past six years.

He said: “On behalf of the more than 30,000 PGA of America golf professionals, we are grateful for Seth’s leadership and for all that he accomplished for our members, our game, the business and our people.

“He skillfully led us through incredibly challenging times and was always a great partner. We are fortunate to be able to call on him going forward for his always helpful advice and counsel.”

Waugh arrived at the PGA of America in August 2018 but began his first official day on September 24 following three years as an independent director on the PGA Tour’s board.

Team USA celebrate after winning the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits (Image credit: Getty Images)

A little more than a year into the job and Waugh was required to make key decisions about golf in America through the Covid pandemic. The successful businessman - who is believed to be worth more than $80 million - was partially responsible for postponing the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits to the following year so that fans could safely attend.

Among the 65-year-old's other key achievements include negotiating the PGA’s 11-year media rights deals with CBS and ESPN, leading the organization's headquarters move to PGA Frisco in Texas, and having a hand in raising almost $150 million for charitable causes in golf.

And although the new golf ball rollback rule was ultimately decided by the USGA and R&A, Waugh was a key voice in the discussion on behalf of the PGA's 29,000 members towards the end of 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Waugh was not fully on board with the idea at first - concerned about the sport losing recent momentum - but suggested the sport would be fine after admitting he was relieved bifurcation was not chosen as the best way forward.

“I think our biggest fear is for that part of the game that is growing, are you going to sort of disrupt that for one-half of one-half of 1 percent that are out there, right, and where do you draw the line of what’s elite and what’s not? Is a club championship elite or not?" said Waugh.

He continued: “We are glad that it’s one rule [rather than bifurcated], and the game is going to be bigger than any of this. We can all argue about it, but the game is going to be fine, both recreational and I think professionally, as well.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, although the PGA of America's CEO has never been directly involved in negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi PIF over the future of the men's pro game, he has spoken on behalf of the PGA about how a unification deal is "needed" by all involved.

Ahead of the PGA Championship earlier this season, Waugh said: “I hope there's a deal. I think both sides are not only committed to trying to find a deal but really need a deal. And in my history of deal making, when both sides kind of need something to happen, it generally does.

"I don't know the timing. I don't have any insider information that you all don't have. But I'm hopeful that there will be a deal over time."