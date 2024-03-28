Sergio Garcia Hoping For Ryder Cup Decision 'In The Near Future'
All-time Ryder Cup top points scorer Sergio Garcia hopes to get a verdict on whether he and fellow LIV golfers can play in the Ryder Cup "in the near future"
After missing out in Rome, Sergio Garcia just wants to have the chance to compete for a Ryder Cup place again, as he hopes a decision on LIV golfers being allowed back into the European fold "in the near future".
Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson were not available for selection for victorious captain Luke Donald in Rome in any capacity after resigning from the DP World Tour, following fines being issued for playing in LIV Golf.
The 44-year-old has voiced his intention to pay back those fines and re-join the DP World Tour - even though it could reportedly cost him up to $1m - but he's said to have missed the deadline for 2024 membership.
Garcia has always spoken of his desire to get back into the Ryder Cup in some form, and he now hopes that talks between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF could lead to a softening in the DP World Tour stance on LIV Golf players and Team Europe.
Garcia spoke to Golfweek at a fundraising event in Austin, Texas, where he talked about his nostalgia for the Ryder Cup and his hope of a verdict on his eligibility coming soon.
“I look at it two ways. If I’m not able to play anymore it’ll be a little bit sad,” Garcia told Golfweek.
“But at the same time, I look at it that I’ve played many, many times. I’ve been successful in it both individually and as a team. So that’s what I take from it.
“Hopefully, things will kind of settle and, you know, we’ll see where everything sits at the end.
"And hopefully, they just give us the possibility - all of us - to be a part of it again if we’re playing well enough. We’ll see where that settles in the near future.”
The Spaniard was the youngest ever Ryder Cup participant aged just 19 and went on to become a stalwart for Europe and the competition's top all-time points scorer.
A winner in six of his 10 Ryder Cups, Garcia collected 28.5 points with a 25-13-7 record in 45 matches for Europe - but was among the big names missing last year as Luke Donald's side regained the trophy in Rome.
The former Masters champion may not be able to play well enough to qualify for the Ryder Cup anymore, but even if he isn't, should he be eligible he'd surely be on Donald's shortlist for a backroom spot.
Bethpage Black will offer a unique challenge, arguably one of the toughest Ryder Cup road trip either side could ever face given the vociferous fans in the New York area.
Having the likes of Garcia with all his experience to lean on, either on or off the course, would be seen as a boost for many of the players, especially if the likes of Jon Rahm are allowed to play as expected.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
