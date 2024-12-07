Soren Kjeldsen Creates History At PGA Tour Champions Q-School, As Five Players Wrap Up Cards For 2025
The Dane cruised to the top of the Final Stage standings, whilst Freddie Jacobson, Mark Walker, Felipe Aguilar and Brendan Jones also wrapped up cards on the senior circuit
The PGA Tour Champions Qualifying Tournament Final Stage came to a close on Friday and, at the conclusion of the tournament, the circuit now has five new members.
Being held at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions course, some low scoring made way for an enthralling finish to the final few cards, as European Tour legend, Soren Kjeldsen, cruised to the overall victory in Arizona.
Having made 712 starts on the European circuit, Kjeldsen is now set to begin his new venture on the Champions Tour. It's worth noting that the Dane turns 50 in May and, from there, he will be eligible to tee it up.
In terms of his performance at Q-School, Kjeldsen carded rounds of 64, 65, 65 and 66 to dominate proceedings, as the 49-year-old finished eight clear of second and 10 shots clear of those who shared the final spots. The margin of victory is the largest in Final Stage history.
Speaking about his performance, Kjeldsen stated: “This is a week I’ll never forget. It’s probably some of the best golf I’ve ever played. It’s been such a special moment for the two (Emil, who is Kjeldsen's son and caddie) of us.”
As Kjeldsen topped the table, it was Sweden's Freddie Jacobson who finished second at 16-under. The 50-year-old plied his trade on both the PGA and DP World Tour circuits, claiming victories on both, and will now take up full status on the PGA Tour Champions.
Shooting rounds of 65, 66, 66 and 71, Jacobson finished two clear of a three-way tie for third, as Mark Walker, Felipe Aguilar and Brendan Jones finished 14-under and in the final three spots.
In terms of scoring, Walker had shot rounds of 72, 68 and 64 for the first three days and, going down the last on Friday, was on course for another 64. However, a double bogey meant he endured a long wait to see if he had made it and, thankfully, he managed to get in on the number.
Although it was a day to remember for those five players, it was bad news for those who finished outside the necessary spots. Amongst the big names to miss out was two-time Major winner Angel Cabrera, as well as former PGA Tour winners Boo Weekley and Bo Van Pelt.
