Senior Executive Confident PGA Tour-PIF Deal Will be Done 'Within The Next Six Months'
Daniel Van Otterdijk, the group chief communications officer at DP World, the title sponsors of the European Tour, has faith that an agreement can be reached in the near future per an exclusive interview with UAE-based Gulf News.
Although there appears no end in sight from the outside, one man closer to the inner workings of the top level of golf believes a deal between the PGA Tour, Saudi PIF and DP World Tour could be done in six months.
Daniel Van Otterdijk, the group chief communications officer at DP World, the title sponsors of the European Tour, has faith that an agreement can be reached in the near future.
Talks are continuing, but there's no headway being made in public, leading many fans and even players to became disheartened and disillusioned by the entire landscape of men's pro golf.
Van Otterdijk, though, says that because all parties involved in the talks are golf fans, they will make sure a deal is done as soon as possible.
“If you take the sort of media nonsense and the perceived politics out of it, if you look at all three bodies, the PGA Tour, which is now very much supported by the Fenway Sports Group, LIV Golf, which is supported by the PIF, and the DP World Tour, which is supported by us, they are all entities that love golf – no doubt about it,” Van Otterdijk told Gulf News.
“His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan is probably one of the biggest golf fans in the world. So, everyone has the right intention. And when you have parties who disagree on the way forward, but everybody has the right intention, inevitably they come together and solve it.
“We’re confident that within the next six months they’ll come up with a structure that befits world golf in a much better way than what we currently have. But, of course, there are legacy issues to sort out.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Van Otterdijk told Gulf News that DP World as a company has no involvement in the talks, but he seems to have a very firm idea of how he thinks the new future of golf will look.
“The way that it will go, as far as we can see, if you look at cricket as a model, cricketers these days can play in franchise leagues around the world – the IPL, the Big Bash – whatever it is,” said Van Otterdijk.
“They've all got their own governorships, if you like, and yet they work harmoniously together through the ICC in creating a schedule where there's - I wouldn't say there's none, but there's limited overlap between all the franchise tournaments that get played. Golf will head the same way.
“I can see an end-to-end calendar from January to December, where there's a prominent place for the PGA Tour, a prominent place for LIV Golf, and a prominent place for the DP World Tour, but there will be overlaps.
“If it's done right, and we think it will be, you could see this fantastic buffet of golf throughout the year in different places around the world, and one or two different formats that we aren’t used to seeing, such as team events."
Best players need to play together
One thing most people agree on is the need to have the best players going up against each other more often, and Van Otterdijk agreed that it was a priority of those holding talks to work out the best way to achieve that.
“Ultimately, what you want is to see the best players playing the best tournaments,” said Van Otterdijk.
“As a fan, you miss a Bryson DeChambeau, a Jon Rahm, a Patrick Reed – you do miss those guys.
“Whether you like the format of LIV Golf or not, it doesn't really matter. You want the best players in the best tournaments, whatever the tournaments are.
“I don't think anybody in golf wants to see this current political situation where players get penalised or can't play here, there, or whatever.
“All that is no good for the game and no good for fans. And do remember, these players get paid to play because fans come and watch them.
“If governing bodies prevent that from happening, then, you know, they've got to get their heads together and work something out that's better for the game of golf, better for players, and better for fans.
“I know that the people at the top want to do that, but they’ve got to work through the commercials and the schedule to make sure that it works for everybody.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
‘I Was An Idiot And Tried To Hit It’ - Xander Schauffele Suffers ‘Meltdown’ At Zozo Championship After Brutal Break
World No. 2 Xander Schauffele had a tough day at the office in his first round of the Zozo Championship after a "bad spot" led to a quadruple bogey on the ninth hole
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Discover The Ultimate Home Practice Set-Up With SimSpace Golf And What It Can Do For Your Game
Practicing at home has never been easier or more accessible than with SimSpace, offering premium performance at a great value
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
‘I Was An Idiot And Tried To Hit It’ - Xander Schauffele Suffers ‘Meltdown’ At Zozo Championship After Brutal Break
World No. 2 Xander Schauffele had a tough day at the office in his first round of the Zozo Championship after a "bad spot" led to a quadruple bogey on the ninth hole
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The World Series Starts On Friday - And Two PGA Tour Golfers Will Be Locked In
Max Homa and Collin Morikawa - both born in the Los Angeles area - will be watching their precious Dodgers in the World Series clash against the New York Yankees
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'The Best Decision Of My Life' - Cameron Smith Insists He Has No Regrets Over Leaving The PGA Tour
The Australian left the PGA Tour shortly after lifting the Claret Jug at St Andrews - and he has no regrets
By Michael Weston Published
-
LIV Boss Greg Norman Reportedly Agrees Deal For New Country To Host International Series Event
DLF Golf and Country Club is in line to host an International Series event in 2025 as the Asian Tour continues its close relationship with the LIV Golf League
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
5 Big Names In Danger Of Losing Their DP World Tour Cards This Week
Who needs a strong week in South Korea to secure their playing rights for next season?
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Else Does Xander Schauffele Need To Do In Order To Win Player Of The Year? The World No.2 Has An Idea...
The World No.2 won two Major championships over the past 12 months, but even still, he admitted Scottie Scheffler stood head and shoulders above the rest...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Zozo Championship Tee Times: Rounds One And Two
World No.2 Xander Schauffele is in action at the only PGA Tour event to visit Japan - here are the tee times for the first two rounds
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Better, Not Bigger' - WM Phoenix Open Announces Several Key Changes After Difficult 2024
'The People's Open' was marred by bad behaviour and poor weather in 2024, but organizers say several operational changes will hopefully help to reduce issues at next year's tournament
By Jonny Leighfield Published