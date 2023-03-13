SDC Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
Adrian Otaegui is among the players competing in the co-sanctioned DP World Tour and Sunshine Tour event
The DP World Tour returns to South Africa for a new event co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour at St Francis Links.
The tournament takes the place of the Steyn City Championship in the schedule, which was won last year by Shaun Norris. The local favourite is in the field for this year’s inaugural tournament, too, hoping for his first win since beating compatriot Dean Burmester by three shots a year ago.
Norris is one of a host of South Africans in the field, including Thriston Lawrence. The 26-year-old’s most recent win came in December’s South African Open Championship and he’ll be confident of further success in his homeland this week.
More local talent to look out for includes Ockie Strydom, who has enjoyed two recent wins on the DP World Tour, including last month’s Singapore Classic. Former LIV Golf player Hennie Du Plessus, who was one of seven players dropped by the circuit before the 2023 season, also appears.
Other recent DP World Tour winners include Dan Bradbury, who claimed victory in November’s Joburg Open in Johannesburg, Antoine Rozner, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in December, and Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Daniel Gavins.
Other notable names include Andalucia Masters champion, Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.83. Otaegui also finished runner-up to Strydom in the South African's other win in recent months, December's Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malalane, and he'll be hopeful of claiming his first win in the country this week given his relatively high standing in the world rankings.
Otaegui's compatriot Adri Arnaus, whose sole DP World Tour win came last May in the Catalunya Championship, plays too, while there's also an appearance from Englishman Jordan Smith, who won last October’s Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.
Players are competing for a purse of $1.5m, with $255,000 heading the way of the winner, and the runner-up earning $165,000.
Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 SDC Championship at St Francis Links.
SDC Championship Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€255,000
|2nd
|€165,000
|3rd
|€94,500
|4th
|€75,000
|5th
|€63,600
|6th
|€52,500
|7th
|€45,000
|8th
|€37,500
|9th
|€33,600
|10th
|€30,000
|11th
|€27,600
|12th
|€25,800
|13th
|€24,150
|14th
|€22,950
|15th
|€22,050
|16th
|€21,150
|17th
|€20,250
|18th
|€19,350
|19th
|€18,600
|20th
|€18,000
|21st
|€17,400
|22nd
|€16,950
|23rd
|€16,500
|24th
|€16.050
|25th
|€15,600
|26th
|€15,150
|27th
|€14,700
|28th
|€14,250
|29th
|€13,800
|30th
|€13,350
|31st
|€12,800
|32nd
|€12,450
|33rd
|€12,000
|34th
|€11,550
|35th
|$11,000
|36th
|€10,650
|37th
|€10,350
|38th
|€10,050
|39th
|€9,750
|40th
|€9,450
|41st
|€9,150
|42nd
|€9,000
|43rd
|€8,850
|44th
|€8,250
|45th
|€7,950
|46th
|€7,650
|47th
|€7,350
|48th
|€7,050
|49th
|€6,750
|50th
|€6,450
|51st
|€6,150
|52nd
|€5,850
|53rd
|€5,500
|54th
|€5,250
|55th
|€5,150
|56th
|€4,950
|57th
|€4,800
|58th
|€4,650
|59th
|€4,500
|60th
|€4,350
|61st
|€4,200
|62nd
|€4,050
|63rd
|€3,900
|64th
|€3,750
|65th
|€3,600
|66th
|€3,450
|67th
|€3,300
|68th
|€3,150
|69th
|€3,000
|70th
|€2,850
SDC Championship Field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Louis Albertse
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Kyle Barker
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Jacques Blaauw
- Reinhardt Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Merrick Bremner
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Heinrich Bruiners
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Estiaan Conradie
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Cronje
- Adilson Da Silva
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Louis De Jager
- Allister De Kock
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Jamie Donaldson
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Philip Eriksson
- Ewen Ferguson
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Luca Filippi
- Trevor Fisher Jnr
- Ross Fisher
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Aneurin Gounden
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Alex Haindl
- Joachim B Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Calum Hill
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Jean Hugo
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Wade Jacobs
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Rupert Kaminski
- James Kamte
- Anton Karlsson
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jbe Kruger
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- James Mack
- Franklin Manchest
- Tom McKibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Musiwalo Nethunzwi
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Hennie O'Kennedy
- Adrian Otaegui
- Hennie Otto
- Michael G Palmer
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Neil Schietekat
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jj Senekal
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Keagan Thomas
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Keelan Van Wyk
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Stefan Wears-Taylor
- Rhys West
- Dale Whitnell
- Robin Williams
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
Who's In The Field For The SDC Championship?
Considering the event's co-sanctioned status with the Sunshine Tour, it is not surprising that many South Africans are in the field, including Shaun Norris, Thriston Lawrence, Hennie Du Plessis and Ockie Strydom. The field is also blessed with recent winners on the DP World Tour from further afield, including Andalucia Masters champion Adrian Otaegui and Joburg Open victor Antoine Rozner.
Where Is The SDC Championship?
The SDC Championship is being hosted by St Francis Links in South Africa, with the action taking place on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, which overlooks the seaside village of St Francis Bay.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
