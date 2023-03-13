SDC Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour returns to South Africa for a new event co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour at St Francis Links.

The tournament takes the place of the Steyn City Championship in the schedule, which was won last year by Shaun Norris. The local favourite is in the field for this year’s inaugural tournament, too, hoping for his first win since beating compatriot Dean Burmester by three shots a year ago.

Norris is one of a host of South Africans in the field, including Thriston Lawrence. The 26-year-old’s most recent win came in December’s South African Open Championship and he’ll be confident of further success in his homeland this week.

More local talent to look out for includes Ockie Strydom, who has enjoyed two recent wins on the DP World Tour, including last month’s Singapore Classic. Former LIV Golf player Hennie Du Plessus, who was one of seven players dropped by the circuit before the 2023 season, also appears.

Other recent DP World Tour winners include Dan Bradbury, who claimed victory in November’s Joburg Open in Johannesburg, Antoine Rozner, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in December, and Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Daniel Gavins.

Other notable names include Andalucia Masters champion, Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.83. Otaegui also finished runner-up to Strydom in the South African's other win in recent months, December's Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malalane, and he'll be hopeful of claiming his first win in the country this week given his relatively high standing in the world rankings.

Otaegui's compatriot Adri Arnaus, whose sole DP World Tour win came last May in the Catalunya Championship, plays too, while there's also an appearance from Englishman Jordan Smith, who won last October’s Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

Players are competing for a purse of $1.5m, with $255,000 heading the way of the winner, and the runner-up earning $165,000.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 SDC Championship at St Francis Links.

SDC Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st€255,000
2nd€165,000
3rd€94,500
4th€75,000
5th€63,600
6th€52,500
7th€45,000
8th€37,500
9th€33,600
10th€30,000
11th€27,600
12th€25,800
13th€24,150
14th€22,950
15th€22,050
16th€21,150
17th€20,250
18th€19,350
19th€18,600
20th€18,000
21st€17,400
22nd€16,950
23rd€16,500
24th€16.050
25th€15,600
26th€15,150
27th€14,700
28th€14,250
29th€13,800
30th€13,350
31st€12,800
32nd€12,450
33rd€12,000
34th€11,550
35th$11,000
36th€10,650
37th€10,350
38th€10,050
39th€9,750
40th€9,450
41st€9,150
42nd€9,000
43rd€8,850
44th€8,250
45th€7,950
46th€7,650
47th€7,350
48th€7,050
49th€6,750
50th€6,450
51st€6,150
52nd€5,850
53rd€5,500
54th€5,250
55th€5,150
56th€4,950
57th€4,800
58th€4,650
59th€4,500
60th€4,350
61st€4,200
62nd€4,050
63rd€3,900
64th€3,750
65th€3,600
66th€3,450
67th€3,300
68th€3,150
69th€3,000
70th€2,850

SDC Championship Field

  • Jaco Ahlers
  • Thomas Aiken
  • Louis Albertse
  • Adri Arnaus
  • John Axelsen
  • Nick Bachem
  • Matthew Baldwin
  • Kyle Barker
  • Oliver Bekker
  • Wil Besseling
  • Jacques Blaauw
  • Reinhardt Blaauw
  • Dan Bradbury
  • Merrick Bremner
  • Daniel Brown
  • Luke Brown
  • Heinrich Bruiners
  • Julien Brun
  • Rafa Cabrera Bello
  • John Catlin
  • Ma Chengyao
  • Todd Clements
  • Aaron Cockerill
  • George Coetzee
  • Estiaan Conradie
  • Ruan Conradie
  • Sean Cronje
  • Adilson Da Silva
  • Jens Dantorp
  • Keenan Davidse
  • Louis De Jager
  • Allister De Kock
  • Alejandro Del Rey
  • Wynand Dingle
  • Jamie Donaldson
  • Cj Du Plessis
  • Hennie Du Plessis
  • James Hart Du Preez
  • Bryce Easton
  • Nacho Elvira
  • Philip Eriksson
  • Ewen Ferguson
  • Stephen Ferreira
  • Darren Fichardt
  • Pedro Figueiredo
  • Luca Filippi
  • Trevor Fisher Jnr
  • Ross Fisher
  • Benjamin Follett-Smith
  • Jeremy Freiburghaus
  • Manu Gandas
  • Daniel Gavins
  • Deon Germishuys
  • Aneurin Gounden
  • Mateusz Gradecki
  • Gavin Green
  • Julien Guerrier
  • Alex Haindl
  • Joachim B Hansen
  • Justin Harding
  • Calum Hill
  • Ryo Hisatsune
  • Jean Hugo
  • Daan Huizing
  • Oliver Hundebøll
  • Wade Jacobs
  • Casey Jarvis
  • Luke Jerling
  • Kristian Krogh Johannessen
  • Andrew Johnston
  • Matthew Jordan
  • Rupert Kaminski
  • James Kamte
  • Anton Karlsson
  • Maximilian Kieffer
  • Yeongsu Kim
  • Alexander Knappe
  • Jeong Weon Ko
  • Ruan Korb
  • Mikko Korhonen
  • Jbe Kruger
  • Jacques Kruyswijk
  • Romain Langasque
  • David Law
  • Thriston Lawrence
  • Alexander Levy
  • Mikael Lindberg
  • Zander Lombard
  • Hurly Long
  • Herman Loubser
  • Joost Luiten
  • James Mack
  • Franklin Manchest
  • Tom McKibbin
  • Anthony Michael
  • Pieter Moolman
  • James Morrison
  • Dylan Mostert
  • Dylan Naidoo
  • Lukas Nemecz
  • Musiwalo Nethunzwi
  • Wilco Nienaber
  • Niklas Nørgaard
  • Shaun Norris
  • Hennie O'Kennedy
  • Adrian Otaegui
  • Hennie Otto
  • Michael G Palmer
  • John Parry
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Yurav Premlall
  • Jaco Prinsloo
  • Tapio Pulkkanen
  • Richie Ramsay
  • David Ravetto
  • Jake Redman
  • Jc Ritchie
  • Martin Rohwer
  • Lyle Rowe
  • Antoine Rozner
  • Kalle Samooja
  • Jayden Schaper
  • Neil Schietekat
  • Marcel Schneider
  • Freddy Schott
  • Robin Sciot-Siegrist
  • Jj Senekal
  • Shubhankar Sharma
  • Martin Simonsen
  • Combrinck Smit
  • Jordan Smith
  • Clément Sordet
  • Matthew Southgate
  • Brandon Stone
  • Ockie Strydom
  • Tristen Strydom
  • Andy Sullivan
  • Connor Syme
  • Keagan Thomas
  • Sami Välimäki
  • Rourke Van Der Spuy
  • Darius Van Driel
  • Daniel Van Tonder
  • Ryan Van Velzen
  • Keelan Van Wyk
  • Jaco Van Zyl
  • Johannes Veerman
  • Albert Venter
  • Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
  • Justin Walters
  • Stefan Wears-Taylor
  • Rhys West
  • Dale Whitnell
  • Robin Williams
  • Oliver Wilson
  • Jeff Winther

Who's In The Field For The SDC Championship?

Considering the event's co-sanctioned status with the Sunshine Tour, it is not surprising that many South Africans are in the field, including Shaun Norris, Thriston Lawrence, Hennie Du Plessis and Ockie Strydom. The field is also blessed with recent winners on the DP World Tour from further afield, including Andalucia Masters champion Adrian Otaegui and Joburg Open victor Antoine Rozner.

Where Is The SDC Championship?

The SDC Championship is being hosted by St Francis Links in South Africa, with the action taking place on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, which overlooks the seaside village of St Francis Bay.

