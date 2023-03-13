SDC Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour returns to South Africa for a new event co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour at St Francis Links.

The tournament takes the place of the Steyn City Championship in the schedule, which was won last year by Shaun Norris. The local favourite is in the field for this year’s inaugural tournament, too, hoping for his first win since beating compatriot Dean Burmester by three shots a year ago.

Norris is one of a host of South Africans in the field, including Thriston Lawrence. The 26-year-old’s most recent win came in December’s South African Open Championship and he’ll be confident of further success in his homeland this week.

More local talent to look out for includes Ockie Strydom, who has enjoyed two recent wins on the DP World Tour, including last month’s Singapore Classic. Former LIV Golf player Hennie Du Plessus, who was one of seven players dropped by the circuit before the 2023 season, also appears.

Other recent DP World Tour winners include Dan Bradbury, who claimed victory in November’s Joburg Open in Johannesburg, Antoine Rozner, who won the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open in December, and Ras Al Khaimah Championship winner Daniel Gavins.

Other notable names include Andalucia Masters champion, Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who is the highest-ranked player in the field at World No.83. Otaegui also finished runner-up to Strydom in the South African's other win in recent months, December's Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malalane, and he'll be hopeful of claiming his first win in the country this week given his relatively high standing in the world rankings.

Otaegui's compatriot Adri Arnaus, whose sole DP World Tour win came last May in the Catalunya Championship, plays too, while there's also an appearance from Englishman Jordan Smith, who won last October’s Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course.

Players are competing for a purse of $1.5m, with $255,000 heading the way of the winner, and the runner-up earning $165,000.

Below is the prize breakdown and field for the 2023 SDC Championship at St Francis Links.

SDC Championship Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st €255,000 2nd €165,000 3rd €94,500 4th €75,000 5th €63,600 6th €52,500 7th €45,000 8th €37,500 9th €33,600 10th €30,000 11th €27,600 12th €25,800 13th €24,150 14th €22,950 15th €22,050 16th €21,150 17th €20,250 18th €19,350 19th €18,600 20th €18,000 21st €17,400 22nd €16,950 23rd €16,500 24th €16.050 25th €15,600 26th €15,150 27th €14,700 28th €14,250 29th €13,800 30th €13,350 31st €12,800 32nd €12,450 33rd €12,000 34th €11,550 35th $11,000 36th €10,650 37th €10,350 38th €10,050 39th €9,750 40th €9,450 41st €9,150 42nd €9,000 43rd €8,850 44th €8,250 45th €7,950 46th €7,650 47th €7,350 48th €7,050 49th €6,750 50th €6,450 51st €6,150 52nd €5,850 53rd €5,500 54th €5,250 55th €5,150 56th €4,950 57th €4,800 58th €4,650 59th €4,500 60th €4,350 61st €4,200 62nd €4,050 63rd €3,900 64th €3,750 65th €3,600 66th €3,450 67th €3,300 68th €3,150 69th €3,000 70th €2,850

SDC Championship Field

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Louis Albertse

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Kyle Barker

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Jacques Blaauw

Reinhardt Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Merrick Bremner

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Heinrich Bruiners

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Estiaan Conradie

Ruan Conradie

Sean Cronje

Adilson Da Silva

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Louis De Jager

Allister De Kock

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Jamie Donaldson

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Philip Eriksson

Ewen Ferguson

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Luca Filippi

Trevor Fisher Jnr

Ross Fisher

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Aneurin Gounden

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Alex Haindl

Joachim B Hansen

Justin Harding

Calum Hill

Ryo Hisatsune

Jean Hugo

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Wade Jacobs

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Rupert Kaminski

James Kamte

Anton Karlsson

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Mikko Korhonen

Jbe Kruger

Jacques Kruyswijk

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

James Mack

Franklin Manchest

Tom McKibbin

Anthony Michael

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Musiwalo Nethunzwi

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Shaun Norris

Hennie O'Kennedy

Adrian Otaegui

Hennie Otto

Michael G Palmer

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Schaper

Neil Schietekat

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jj Senekal

Shubhankar Sharma

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Keagan Thomas

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Ryan Van Velzen

Keelan Van Wyk

Jaco Van Zyl

Johannes Veerman

Albert Venter

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Stefan Wears-Taylor

Rhys West

Dale Whitnell

Robin Williams

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

